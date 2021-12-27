ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Our Best New 9x13 Recipes of 2021

By Sarra Sedghi
Allrecipes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recipes that mattered most this year weren't over-the-top or fancy enough to be on a five-star...

www.allrecipes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Click2Houston.com

This bread pudding recipe will make your holidays even sweeter!

HOUSTON – If you’re looking for festive Christmas dessert ideas, you’re in luck!. Because Chef D’Ambria Jacobs, one of the winners of Food Network’s ‘The Great Food Truck Race: Alaska,’ will join Houston Life in the studio with a simple and delicious way to elevate a traditional bread pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurant#Cooking#Food Drink
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BHG

11 Pot Pie Recipes to Create Your Most Cozy Meal Yet

Ah, pot pie. The buttery crust filled with a creamy meat- and veggie mixture is a meal that can turn any day into a happy one. Chicken may be the most familiar (because it's so creamy and delicious), but there are plenty of other pot pie recipes that can inspire your menu. Here you'll get some easy pot pie recipes featuring seafood, beef, veggies and more. You'll also find interesting takes on classic pot pies with chicken (think barbecue or Alfredo!) as well turkey pot pie recipes that can utilize leftovers.
RECIPES
Clean Eating

Hosting for the Holidays? Our 48 Best Brunch Recipes Make Mornings Easy and Enjoyable

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. You’ve got your big holiday dinner planned – but what about breakfast and lunch? Don’t sweat it; we’ve got you covered. We’re pulling together our favorite holiday brunch recipes, which are perfect for weekends as well as celebrating the holidays at home. Filling and satisfying healthy, these dishes will fuel you through even the busiest days while you’re throwing parties, traveling to see friends and family, or just hanging out at home. From classics like pancakes and waffles to eggs in every form to salads that do double duty as both breakfast and lunch, you’ll have ideas, inspiration and healthy recipes for every kind of brunch or mid-morning holiday get-together.
RECIPES
wtnzfox43.com

50+ BEST Fruit Smoothie Recipes

Originally Posted On: https://www.savoryexperiments.com/best-fruit-smoothie-recipes/. Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast to take on the go or a healthy after school snack, these EASY Fruit Smoothie Recipes are satisfying, colorful and also wholesome. We are big smoothie lovers in our family. My 4-year-old calls them “special soup”. She operates...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

15 Fish & Seafood Recipes for Picky Eaters

Fish can be tricky to cook, especially for beginner cooks, first-time fish eaters, or the all-around unfamiliar. Fish can also be polarizing. With strong odors and oily textures, fish and seafood may be off-putting to the uninitiated or even to those who've tried it many, many times and still just don't find it crave-worthy. But the truth about fish and seafood is that how it is prepared can determine a great deal about how it will be received. Where smoked salmon is oily and fishy, cod, halibut, and rainbow trout are milder and can easily be swapped out for chicken or pork in a number of familiar favorites. Sweeter seafood like shrimp may also be more appealing to picky eaters. Peruse these 15 fish and seafood recipes to find some that will impress the picky eaters in your family enough for them to ask for seconds.
RECIPES
katheats.com

Our Favorite Holiday Recipes

From bourbon balls and the best cinnamon rolls to Mom’s soufflé and eggnog-glazed scones, I’m sharing some of our favorite holiday recipes to enjoy during this festive time of year. One of my favorite things about this time of year… is the food – well, of course!...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Our 20 Most Popular Recipes on Instagram in 2021

From enticingly cheesy casseroles to the perfect spaghetti sauce, our community of home cooks double-tapped these delicious recipes over and over on Instagram this year. Citrusy desserts were all the rage, while savory bite-sized starters also got high marks from our followers. Pantry-friendly comfort foods that make weeknight meals a breeze were a favorite on our feed. No matter the occasion, these recipes caught the attention (and heart eye emojis) of our favorite folks — all of you. Browse to discover our most popular Instagram recipes of 2021.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

20 Best Red Velvet Recipes That Will Become Your New Favorite Desserts

Red velvet started trending back in the early 2000s, mostly in the form of rich cakes and cupcakes that suddenly appeared in the window at every bakery. In case you somehow forgot about your favorite red velvet recipes, we’re here to remind you that they’re still just as delicious and a great way to mix things up from chocolate and vanilla.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

10 Best Recipes for the Feast of the Seven Fishes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. If you take part in the December 24th, Italian-American celebration, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, then you might already have a few favorite dishes lined up. Read on to check out some of our picks for that glorious seafood-filled night. Because you can always use one more option, right?
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Our Food Editors' Favorite New Recipes of 2021

After looking back at the many recipes they developed, tested, and tasted over the last year, the food editors from Martha Stewart Living share the ones they'll now be making on repeat. One of our favorite holiday traditions has become getting together with our test kitchen team to look back...
RECIPES
advancedmixology.com

15 Must-Have Cocktail Recipes For The Best New Year Ever

As we head into a new year, it's always fun to try out cocktails we haven’t tasted before. But what are the best recipes for new year drinks? How do you know which cocktail is right for your party guests with so many different alcohol types and mixers?. This...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy