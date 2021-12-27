ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of February 15, 2022 - RDW

By Levi, Korsinsky, LLP
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Redwire Corporation f/k/a/ Genesis Park Acquisition Corp ("Redwire" or the "Company") (NYSE: RDW) between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021....

