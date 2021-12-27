ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( WTRF ) — Walgreens said it has recovered after a temporary site outage Monday that created problems for users trying to book COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the website was also plagued by slow load times. Some users reported the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and others were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

“Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” the company said in a statement to NBC . “The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience.”

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

"The Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of drug trafficking organizations using emojis to buy and sell counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs on social media and through e-commerce," a document accompanying the guide said.
Crews reach 90% containment on Blodgett Peak Fire

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire burning for more than a week in Colorado Springs has reached 90% containment according to crews on the scene. The fire, which began Wednesday, December 22 after an illegal campfire spread, has burned shrubs, grass, and trees. Resources have included the US Forest Service, Colorado Springs and Air Force Academy […]
Indy Give! 2021: The Arc Pikes Peak Region

FOX21 News and Loving Living Local have once again teamed up with the Colorado Springs Independent for this year’s Give! Campaign. The campaign highlights local nonprofits that need your help to succeed in their missions. Discrimination and a lack of awareness often inhibit access to basic human rights for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, […]
