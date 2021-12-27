San Francisco sees its rainiest year since 1983

After a particularly dry summer, Bay Area residents have been eager for the rain drenching the region over the last couple of months.

The record rainfall of the last week has brought this year up to the wettest rainy season San Francisco has seen since 1983, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area office.

"So that's just for the city of San Francisco itself," said NWS meteorologist Sarah McCorkle. "But it's definitely around the whole Bay Area, it’s been pretty widespread."

San Francisco reached 15.61 inches of rain for this year, counting from Oct. 1 to Monday, according to McCorkle. In comparison, Oakland has gotten only 14.41, but that’s the highest the city has had since 1970, she said.

"Most places across the Bay Area are over 100% normal," she said.

Although the rainfall is a huge boon to the region’s drought issues, we aren’t out of the woods yet.

"While it's certainly helpful and really good for things like restoring the water supply and things like that," said McCorkle. "In order for us to fully recover from the drought, we need more years of rain like this."