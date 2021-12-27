Three members of K-pop supergroup BTS test positive for COVID-19

US health authorities on Thursday urged Americans to avoid cruise travel even if they are vaccinated, citing the surge in Covid-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant. "Avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status," said a posting on the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website that upgraded the travel notice on cruising to Level 4, the highest on its Covid risk scale. "Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants," the notice said. Between December 15 and 29, there were 5,013 Covid cases in US waters reported to the CDC, 31 times the level in the prior two weeks, according to an email from a CDC spokesperson.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO