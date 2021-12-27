Singer/actress JoJo and actor Dexter Darden announce their engagement

JoJo got quite the Christmas gift with a surprise engagement from her boyfriend Dexter Darden! Find out all about actor who stole the singer’s heart!. JoJo, 31, had a lot to celebrate this Christmas as she got an epic proposal from her boyfriend! Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 25, the “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker revealed Dexter Darden, 30, asked her to marry him during a holiday getaway to the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she wrote alongside adorable pictures of the couple.

