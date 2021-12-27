ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer/actress JoJo and actor Dexter Darden announce their engagement

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger/actress Jojo announced her engagement to Saved by the Bell star Dexter Darden. Jojo shared the happy news on Instagram: “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP....

Elite Daily

JoJo Got Engaged And Shared The Most Beautiful Photos Of The Big Moment

JoJo is engaged, and my childhood self is sobbing. The singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement on Dec. 25, and it’s safe to say JoJo’s engagement photos with Dexter Darden are everything. From adorable party pics to showing off a shiny diamond ring, the pics are a dream and JoJo’s caption emphasized her joy.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

JoJo Is Engaged

​The singer announced that she said yes to ​Saved By the Bell reboot star Dexter Darden. She posted photos and the videos from the proposal on Instagram, which happened at a resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico on her 31st birthday on December 20th. The actor also made sure to have their friends and family present during the momentous occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Jojo
Person
Dexter Darden
HollywoodLife

Dexter Darden: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Saved By The Bell’ Actor, 30, Who Is JoJo’s New Fiancé

JoJo got quite the Christmas gift with a surprise engagement from her boyfriend Dexter Darden! Find out all about actor who stole the singer’s heart!. JoJo, 31, had a lot to celebrate this Christmas as she got an epic proposal from her boyfriend! Taking to her Instagram on Dec. 25, the “Too Little Too Late” hitmaker revealed Dexter Darden, 30, asked her to marry him during a holiday getaway to the La Concha Resort in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she wrote alongside adorable pictures of the couple.
BELL, CA
Popculture

'The Masked Singer' Finalist Engaged to 'Saved by the Bell' Star

JoJo is officially engaged, and her groom-to-be is actor Dexter Darden. On Christmas, the beloved pop singer, 31, announced that 30-year-old Darden, currently starring on Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot, popped the question. JoJo, who recently competed on The Masked Singer, shared the joyous news alongside an elated caption and a series of sweet snaps from the proposal. As part of the romantic moment, he brought in several of their loved ones to celebrate.
CELEBRITIES
Anime News Network

Actress, Singer Sayaka Kanda Passes Away at 35

Kanda was TRUSTRICK vocalist, Japanese cast member in Frozen, Sword Art Online. Kanda was born on October 1, 1986 in Tokyo as the daughter of actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda. She made her professional entertainment debut by appearing in a commercial in 2001. She then released the single "ever since" under her mononym Sayaka in 2002, and made her stage debut in the production Into the Woods in 2003.
THEATER & DANCE
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Anime News Network

Singer, Voice Actress Shoko Nakagawa Hospitalized for Anaphylaxis

Nakagawa stated she went to hospital after throat swelling, body itching. Nakagawa (also known as "Shokotan") is best known as a singer, performing the theme song for such anime as Gurren Lagann, Star Blazers 2199, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Punch Line, and numerous Pokémon films. She has also guest-starred in numerous Pokémon installments.
MUSIC
