Jeff Goldblum Goes Full Biker-Mode for Disney+ Docuseries

By Victoria Santiago
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
One of our favorite stars, Jeff Goldblum, is embarking on a new journey. He has his own half-hour show on Disney+, called The World According to Jeff Goldblum. The show has two seasons so far. In the show, Goldblum talks about a little bit of everything. For example, he explores monsters, magic, dogs, fireworks, and everything in between. He’s even done an episode on motorcycles. The episode isn’t out until January, so we’ll have to wait to see it. Until then, Goldblum got together with Autoweek to talk all things motorcycle.

During his interview with Autoweek, Goldblum mentions that he’s never had a motorcycle of his own before. He took lessons back in 1973 and 1974 for some movies he was working on at the time. Even then, he drove on rented motorcycles from the movie studios. At the time, he was in Manhattan, so he’d spend his time with a driving instructor going around New York City. Goldblum even took the New York State Driver’s License test. He didn’t get his test results until he was in Nashville, Tennessee for a movie. He failed.

Goldblum rediscovered his love for motorcycles when he shot the segment for The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Two instructors helped him get the hang of it again, and he even rode around a little bit. Jeff says that he thinks they’re fun to ride. Again, that episode of his show, along with four others, will be coming out in January. It’ll be good to see him relearn how to ride a motorcycle. There’s always been something about Jeff Goldblum that incites childlike wonder in the world – I’m sure bikes are no different.

Jeff Goldblum Might Have Something Up His Sleeve for Auto Fans

Goldblum also talked about cars during his Autoweek interview. In fact, it was the first thing that got brought up. He may or may not have a segment coming up on cars, too. He delved into the auto world during his interview and seemed to enjoy the trip down memory lane.

Goldblum likes electric cars. So much so, that his family only has electric cars. He says he hasn’t been to a gas station in years. For the wife and kids, they have a big Tesla. For himself, he has something smaller. Off the top of his head, he doesn’t even remember what it’s called – an i3 BMW. He likes his cars based on how fun they are. He and Jay Leno would probably have a lot in common in that way. Even though he likes “cute” vehicles with “snazzy” designs, Goldblum himself buys cars based on practicality. Our favorite goofy actor can’t seem to let himself have fun when it comes to cars. Hopefully, we’ll get to see that change in an upcoming episode of his show.

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

