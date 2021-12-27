ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HS3bi_0dWu5unc00

( WTRF ) — According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the Walgreens website was experiencing some outages and slow load times on Monday.

According to some users, the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and users were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

Users were also saying they were put into a virtual waiting room to find a COVID-19 testing site.

Another user said the website crashed due to the demand for at-home tests.

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Business
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Business
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Bookings#Wtrf#Updownradar#Rolypp
5newsonline.com

Rite Aid follows CVS, announces store closures

Rite Aid plans to close dozens of stores in the U.S. in an effort to save about $25 million per year. It follows a trend of other pharmacy chains that have closed or planned to shutter locations. At least 63 stores Rite Aid will be closed in the next few...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
atlantanews.net

US retail chain cancels health benefits for unvaccinated employees

American grocery chain Kroger will remove paid health benefits and charge a health insurance surcharge next year to employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 in an effort to convince people to get the shots. From January 1, unvaccinated Kroger employees will no longer be eligible for two weeks of...
ATLANTA, GA
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy