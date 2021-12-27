Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

( WTRF ) — According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the Walgreens website was experiencing some outages and slow load times on Monday.

According to some users, the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and users were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

Users were also saying they were put into a virtual waiting room to find a COVID-19 testing site.

Another user said the website crashed due to the demand for at-home tests.

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

