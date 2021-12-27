ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

FAUCI V. TRUMP: Doc slams ex-president for 'poisoning the well' about vaccine

By Erica Brosnan
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byIme_0dWu5SHO00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday slammed former President Donald Trump of “poisoning the well” when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine awareness.

Case in point: Trump last week said during a live interview event with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he had received his booster COVID-19 vaccine. The response from some supporters in the audience? A chorus of boos.

While the former president seemed to brush it off and said the boos were only was a “tiny group,” Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist and chief medial advisor to President Joe Biden, said he was surprised by the reaction during an interview with CNN's "New Day."

“Well, I mean, I’m glad that the former President Trump is now talking about why it’s important to get vaccinated," Fauci said. "I was stunned by the fact that’s doing that, and he’s getting booed in some places for doing that, which means that you know, poisoning the well early on about, either not being enthusiastic or outright not pushing vaccines and discouraging vaccines now has the lingering effect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q7TC_0dWu5SHO00
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and U.S. President Donald Trump depart a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, in the press briefing room of the White House on March 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the United States, with New Yorks case count doubling every three days according to governor Andrew Cuomo. Photo credit Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Fauci continued, "And even when you come out and say go get vaccinated, some of the people that have been following his every word and what he does are now pushing back and not listening, which really tells you the strength of the divisiveness in our society, which I’ve always said to me is the biggest stumbling block about getting this pandemic under control.”

He added, “It really is no place for divisiveness politically when you have a classical historical unprecedented pandemic. It just doesn’t make any sense.”

In an interview last week with host John Berman on CNN’s “New Day,” Fauci made similar comments about the booing incident, saying, “It just doesn’t make any sense at all to boo someone who’s saying they did the right thing from a public health standpoint.”

He went on to praise the former president for taking the third shot, especially after Trump had made comments several months ago suggesting that he would not.

“I'm very pleased that he did say that and come out publicly and say that he has been vaccinated and boosted,” Dr. Fauci said.

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

Former President Donald Trump may be losing some hard-core supporters over his recent endorsement of the COVID-19 vaccine, but at least one of his most outspoken allies still has his back. Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., relayed Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John Berman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Fauci V#Doc#Fox News#Cnn
Axios

Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation

Jerome Adams, the U.S. surgeon general under former President Trump, criticized the CDC on Tuesday for shortening the recommended isolation time for people who test positive for COVID-19 to five days if they're asymptomatic. Details: Adams also expressed concern in a Twitter post and in an interview Tuesday about the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Allergy
St. Joseph Post

Kansas governor breaks with Biden in appeal to GOP voters

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly spent 18 months sparring with Kansas’ legislative Republicans over COVID-19 measures. In the early days of the pandemic she imposed and then extended a stay-at-home order, issued a brief statewide mask mandate and tried to limit in-person worship services – all while meeting growls of GOP protest.
KANSAS STATE
MSNBC

Will Trump's followers listen to Trump on Covid vaccines?

Donald Trump's rhetorical record on vaccines and autism. . His rhetoric over the summer on booster shots was hardly any better. But last week, the former president was surprisingly constructive on the issue of Covid-19 vaccinations. It began last Sunday when the Republican acknowledged having received a booster, adding that the vaccines have "saved tens of millions of lives worldwide." Soon after, when President Joe Biden noted that the vaccines were developed during his predecessor's administration, Trump expressed his delight.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy