ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tough Times for Sharks During Unscheduled Holiday Break

By Scott Linesburgh
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA long holiday break sounds like a good thing. But the San Jose Sharks would have preferred to skip this respite. Due to the NHL’s pause in its schedule related to the spread of the Omicron variant, the Sharks will go 12 days between games if their game against Arizona goes...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Hurricanes Prospects: Guslistov, Koivunen, Rizzo & More

Welcome back to the fourth installment of the weekly “Future Canes” prospect series! In this column, we take a look at Carolina Hurricanes prospects that are standing out and enjoying success, whether they’re playing in Canadian juniors, the American Hockey League (AHL), Europe, or anywhere around the world.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Should Trade for Ullmark if Rask Signs With Bruins

The pieces could fall perfectly in place for the Edmonton Oilers to finally put an end to that goaltender search, and it could come sometime this year. It may even be able to be pulled off before the trade deadline which is what would be the most beneficial for the Oilers. Linus Ullmark could be the perfect goalie that they need to push them to the next level.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Brent Burns
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

How the Oilers Can Best Utilize Their Taxi Squad

In an attempt to prevent more postponements of games and progress the season forward, the NHL announced before hockey returned from the pause that they were bringing back the taxi squad for every team. The taxi squad can consist of up to six players, allowing a team to have enough...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times For Sharks During#The San Jose Sharks#Omicron#Covid#Ducks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy