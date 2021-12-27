ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

How Charitable Lead Trusts Work

By Eric Reed
SmartAsset
SmartAsset
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qge3N_0dWu4KQb00 A charitable lead trust is a form of charitable trust that first distributes assets to the named charities. Once the assets have been distributed to the charities as specified in the trust, the named beneficiaries receive the remainder of the trust’s assets. Here’s how it works. Consider working with a financial advisor as you incorporate charitable giving into your estate plan.

What Is a Charitable Lead Trust?

A charitable lead trust is a form of irrevocable trust . This means that once you establish the trust and make contributions to it, you cannot take those assets back.

With a charitable lead trust you establish a set term for charitable giving. This can be defined by either an amount of time or a condition. The trust then makes charitable donations during this period. For example, the trust might make charitable donations for five years or until some named individual dies. This period is known as the “term of the trust.”

Once the term of the trust ends a charitable lead trust gives the remainder of its assets to named beneficiaries . Beneficiaries can be you, friends and family, or anyone else you choose. The same as how you choose charities, when you establish a charitable lead trust you choose its beneficiaries and how they will receive the trust’s assets.

When you create a charitable lead trust you can define how it distributes its assets. This means that you name the charities that the trust gives to, as well as how much money it gives to those organizations. You can do this through a wide variety of mechanisms, such as nominating a percent of assets or a defined amount of money that a charity will receive.

For example, you might set up a charitable lead trust with the following structure:

  • Initial contribution of $100,000
  • Designate a board of trustees to manage its investments
  • A term of trust of 10 years
  • All investment proceeds split annually between the charities ABC and XYZ
  • Your two children as the named beneficiaries

In this case, the trust would take its initial $100,000 contribution and invest that money. Once per year, it would take any profits made from those investments and split that money evenly between the charities XYZ and ABC. The trust would do this for 10 years (the term of the trust). At the end of the term, the trust would dissolve and split any remaining money evenly between your two children. Ideally this means that your children would each receive $50,000, but that would depend on whether the trust’s investments lost money at any point.

A charitable lead trust is the inverse of a charitable remainder trust, which distributes assets to its beneficiaries and then gives any money remaining in the trust to charity.

Why Use a Charitable Lead Trust?

There are several reasons to use a charitable lead trust. Here are some of the most important ones.

Structured Giving

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmbUW_0dWu4KQb00

A charitable lead trust allows you to structure your donations to charity over time. You can give specific instructions, define which charities will receive money, establish the time frame over which they will receive money and more. Named charities must receive at least one payment per year, but otherwise there are few restrictions on how much or how often a charity needs to receive money. This allows you to create a long-term scheme for charitable giving, as well as one which you don’t necessarily have to carefully monitor.

Investments

Trusts can put money into investment securities and manage such assets over time, and they can make their donations based on how these investments perform. It is common for a charitable lead trust to invest its principal, then make donations with the profits from those investments. At the end of the charitable term the trust will then distribute its principal to named beneficiaries.

Tax Benefits

There are several ways in which using a charitable lead trust can help your taxes. For particularly wealthy households, passing assets to your heirs through a trust can help avoid incurring estate taxes . In other cases, you can significantly reduce or even eliminate capital gains taxes depending on specific circumstances.

However, most of the tax benefits of a charitable lead trust come from the tax deductions you get for the trust’s charitable giving. You can do this in two ways. If you structure your trust as a grantor charitable lead trust, then the IRS allows you to take an up-front deduction for the future donations that the trust will make. However, you also will pay taxes on the trust’s investment income during the term of the trust. With a non-grantor trust you can only take a tax deduction based on the assets which you directly transfer into the trust, however you also are not taxed on the trust’s investment income.

Trusts mainly provide financial benefits to third-party beneficiaries. While you can set up a charitable lead trust which names you as one of its beneficiaries (this is called a reversionary trust), in most cases you will get about the same tax benefits as if you had simply made the charitable donations directly. The main exception to this is that in some cases you can pay lower capital gains taxes by receiving your assets back through a trust.

However, most of the benefits will accrue to other beneficiaries who receive their money through this trust. Depending on the nature of the trust they can receive this money with reduced capital gains, estate and gift taxes compared to if you had simply given them the assets directly. This is why most financial planners use charitable trusts as a form of estate planning .

The Bottom Line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h51qq_0dWu4KQb00

A charitable lead trust is a form of charitable trust designed to give assets to charity, and then return any remaining funds to named beneficiaries. When you establish one you determine who will receive these funds and for how long the trust will operate. Once this term expires, the trust gives any remaining funds to beneficiaries that you have decided on.

Tips on Estate Planning
  • To fully understand the tax implications of a charitable lead trust you must understand the concept of a grantor trust and a non-grantor trust .
  • Can a charitable lead trust help you with your taxes? The only way to really know the answer is by asking an expert, such as a financial advisor. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .
  • Trusts can be one of the most versatile forms of long-term financial planning, and they come in a wide variety of types. Perhaps the most basic division among trusts is the split between simple and complex .

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/zimmytws, ©iStock.com/Sasiistock, ©iStock.com/Andrii Dodonov

The post How Charitable Lead Trusts Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog .

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

Annuity Trust (CRAT) vs. Unitrust (CRUT)

Charitable trusts can be used to establish a legacy of giving while yielding some potentially valuable estate planning benefits. A charitable remainder annuity trust (CRAT) is one option; a charitable remainder unitrust (CRUT) is another. CRATs and CRUTs can both … Continue reading → The post Annuity Trust (CRAT) vs. Unitrust (CRUT) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Charitable Contributions

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. In order for your donation to be deductible, it must go to a nonprofit group that is approved by the IRS. Most often, these are charitable, religious or educational organizations, though they can also be everything from your local volunteer fire company to a group for the prevention of cruelty to animals.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Lower Taxes and Make Cash by Giving This Income-Generating Fund to Charity

Many investors want to increase their charitable giving but hold off because they need the income their portfolios generate. One way to get the best of both worlds is to give to a pooled income fund. These funds provide an … Continue reading → The post Lower Taxes and Make Cash by Giving This Income-Generating Fund to Charity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
HackerNoon

One Donation Brings Digital Trust to Charitable Giving￼

One Donation’s cloud-based charitable giving platform allows employees to find and donate to their favorite charities directly through payroll deduction. One Donation is a win-win: it provides employees with a choice of over 1.8 Million charities and HR with a platform that seamlessly integrates directly into existing payroll systems. Fluree integrates digital trust into data using a cryptographically secured immutable ledger. Using blockchain technology, all donations are signed at the source and cryptographically tied to previous transactions. This approach allows One Donation to verifiably prove the time, source, and history for each and every datum in the system.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charitable Trust#Financial Advisors#Irrevocable Trust#Trusts#Charity#Abc#Xyz
Inside Indiana Business

Goodwill Receives Charitable Trust Grant

Goodwill of Central & Southern Indiana is the recipient of a $125,000 grant from the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust. The nonprofit says the funding will support its Goodwill Guides career and life coaching program in Marion County. Goodwill says the guides work with its employees at their stores, helping...
MARION COUNTY, IN
KTEN.com

Understanding How Disclaimer Trusts Work

When a spouse dies, the surviving spouse typically inherits all of the deceased spouse’s assets. However, this may not be the best approach based on the size of your estate or your tax situation. By using a disclaimer trust, the surviving spouse can disclaim the assets and move them into a trust to avoid taxes on those assets. Working with a financial advisor will help ensure that you’re making wise choices as you create an estate plan.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

How Can Separate Property Become Marital Property?

Marital property, also known as marital assets, spousal assets or community property, matters when it comes to taxes, estate law and divorce. In most cases, separate property applies to the assets you owned going into a marriage; marital property, on … Continue reading → The post How Can Separate Property Become Marital Property? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SmartAsset

When Can a Trust Be Contested?

Trusts offer some unique advantages for estate planning and they can be a valuable tool for creating a legacy of wealth. But what happens when the beneficiaries of a trust disagree with its terms or the way the trustee manages … Continue reading → The post When Can a Trust Be Contested? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
FireRescue1

How a trusted lender helped this FD fund a critical equipment purchase

Responsive, personal service makes all the difference, says the chief of the all-volunteer department By Rachel Zoch, FireRescue1 BrandFocus Staff. Even the best firefighting equipment has to be retired and replaced at some point. Financing such a purchase can be daunting for any organization, especially for volunteer departments and rural departments, which often operate on shoestring budgets.
ADVOCACY
SmartAsset

How to Avoid the Gift Tax

The gift tax is a tax levied on any unilateral transfer (a gift) from one person to another. This applies to any kind of taxable assets, including cash, securities and real estate. When the gift tax applies, it is the donor … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid the Gift Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
Fast Company

How to maintain trust and communication without micromanaging

Relationships are the foundation of today’s businesses, and behind those relationships is trust. In terms of communication, you tend to get precisely what you give. Meaning, it’s imperative that you make a real effort to connect with employees. It’s never a one-and-done deal—you can’t just have one or two conversations and expect to establish a real bond. If you want sustainable connections, you have to maintain trust all the time.
ECONOMY
Hood County News

Even ‘singles’ need estate plans

If you don’t have a spouse or children, you might think you don’t need to do much estate planning. But if you have any assets, any familial connections, any interest in supporting charitable groups – not to mention a desire to control your own future – you do need to establish an estate plan.
ECONOMY
folioweekly.com

Ask a Teen – How to be charitable this holiday season

As the temperature decreases, the sweaters and coats emerge from our closets and the hot cocoa replenishes itself on the grocery store shelves, we enter the wonders of the holiday season. This time of year signifies the perfect opportunity to contribute and donate to our beloved community. Contributing and donating...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SmartAsset

Gift Tax Exclusion Essential Info: Understand the Unified Credit

Typically, you can expect to pay taxes when you earn your money, when you spend your money and even when your money grows. However, you and your loved ones may also be expected to pay taxes on your money when … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax Exclusion Essential Info: Understand the Unified Credit appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Understanding How Auto-IRA Plans Work

If your workplace doesn’t offer a retirement savings plan, such as a 401(k), you may be left wondering how you can adequately invest for the future. Thankfully, many states are now sponsoring auto-IRA plans in an effort to bridge the … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Auto-IRA Plans Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

What Is a Private Trust Company?

A private trust company or family trust company is an estate planning tool that can be used to preserve wealth. This type of trust entity is most often used by high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals. For example, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Private Trust Company? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Is a qualified charitable distribution better than a straight donation?

You have mentioned donating from an IRA in several of your columns. It is clear you are a fan of donating this way. Is it really that much better than just writing a check?. I am indeed a fan of Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCD) and QCD beat cutting a check most of the time. Giving from an IRA is one of the most effective ways to give and save taxes for most people that are eligible to make a QCD. Any amount you donate is not counted as income. This helps reduce tax liability in several ways, some significant and some subtle.
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

SmartAsset

2K+
Followers
265
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

SmartAsset’s editorial mission is to provide the web’s best personal finance news and insights. This includes original data-driven journalism that analyzes economic trends; news coverage of legislation, retirement strategies, and finance; and informative articles on financial planning and investing topics.

 https://smartasset.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy