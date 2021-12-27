ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy Trails: Southern Colorado lake offers something for everyone in the family

By Nathan Van Dyne nathan.vandyne@gazette.com
 5 days ago
Lake Beckwith

Nestled at the base of imposing Greenhorn Mountain in southern Colorado, the quiet community of Colorado City boasts amenities that belie its size: a grocery store, an 18-hole golf course and a 70-acre reservoir.

Lake Beckwith, indeed, serves as a point of pride for the locals, who flock there in large numbers 365 days a year. They go to hike, bike and fish. They bring their dogs, kayaks and picnic baskets.

It’s not often you’ll find the lake deserted, especially on summer weekends. And there was certainly a crowd on a recent fall afternoon when we exited Interstate 25 to check out the scene.

A paved path traces the lake’s shoreline, with only a tiny section featuring dirt, making it accessible to bicycles, strollers and wheelchairs. The route also is kept clear of snow during winter.

While there are better trails to be found in the area, including a pair in nearby Rye that rise to the 12,000-foot summit of Greenhorn Mountain, this one is best suited for the entire family (Fido included). The elevation gain is minimal, and most will encounter few issues while circumventing the lake.

There are benches present along the path, ideal for a peaceful pause or for taking in the surrounding foothills. There is also a gazebo on the west side of the reservoir.

Plan to stay awhile, casting a line for one of the many trout stocked by Colorado Parks and Wildlife or embarking on a pleasant paddle across the lake when it’s not frozen over in the colder months.

Trip log: 1.4 miles, 20 feet elevation gain, 6,100 feet max

Difficulty: Very easy

Getting there: Take Interstate 25 south to Colorado City (exit 74). Drive west on Colorado 165 for 3.5 miles. Turn right onto Cuerno Verde Boulevard and follow for a mile to the reservoir.

FYI: Dogs welcome. Boating prohibited except for with vessels propelled by hand, wind or electric motor. Beware of thin ice in the winter. Several parking areas surround lake. Year-round camping available nearby at Greenhorn Meadows Campground.

NATHAN VAN DYNE, THE GAZETTE

