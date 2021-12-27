Multimission aircraft to check Blodgett Peak fire for hot spots

A Type 3 helicopter drops water over the Blodgett Peak fire in northwest Colorado Springs on Thursday. A multimission aircraft was expected to take infrared imaging of the fire Monday to look for hot spots.

The state's multimission aircraft is expected to fly over the Blodgett Peak fire burning northwest of Colorado Springs on Monday to check for hot spots.

The fire, which has burned less than 1 acre, is on National Forest land. It wasn't sending up pockets of smoke Monday morning, but as the day warms some smoke could become visible, said Ralph Bellah, spokesman for the fire.

"I think there is smoldering in there," he said.

The plane is outfitted with infrared and color sensors and its findings will guide a Type 3 helicopter's work later in the day, depending on the wind, Bellah said. The helicopter that's been dropping water on the fire may be grounded, if the wind picks up.

Bellah said he expected the fire to keep burning until snow arrives later in the week.

"We’ll be patrolling and have people out there definitely checking on it," he said.

The fire has stayed small because it is burning in rocky terrain where fuels are sparse, Bellah said.

It remained 50% contained after crews put in a hand-built fire line.

A pre-evacuation notice for the Peregrine subdivision was lifted on Sunday.