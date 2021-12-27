ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s horrible’ – Evers calls for end to Gableman elections probe

By Bob Hague
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying it’s only fueling distrust in Wisconsin elections, Governor Tony Evers wants Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman to wrap up their review of the 2020 presidential results in the state. “It’s a...

wwisradio.com

Judge Wants More Infor On Election Probe

A Dane County judge wants to hear more about records relating to the probe of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn has set a January 24th hearing, to allow Assembly Speaker Robin Vos or his staff to explain why so few records have been turned over in an open records request. The Journal Sentinel reports that the judge expressed bafflement Thursday because the staff of the probe has only offered up a few documents from the months-long, taxpayer-funded review being overseen by former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman. Vos’ attorney said the Speaker’s team turned over everything it found in response to requests by the liberal group American Oversight, which has filed suit under the state’s open records law.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is promising to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law. It’s a measure that could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor’s signature. Evers says in a year-end interview...
WISN

Upfront recap: End Wisconsin election probe, state senator says

MILWAUKEE — A Republican state senator who stated publicly that former Justice Mike Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election should end says many Republicans agree with her. "I've got numerous communications from my Republican colleagues both in the Assembly and the Senate, thanking me for my bravery and stepping...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | If Vos spent responsibly, election probe would end

Dear Editor: This week, Robin Vos’ newsletter to the citizens of Wisconsin states: "We have worked very hard to make sure Wisconsin spends responsibly.”. Yet on Dec. 13 state Sen. Kathy Bernier, the Wisconsin Republican who leads the Senate Elections Committee, said that the GOP-ordered review of the 2020 election needs to end. Bernier said the investigation led by Michael Gableman contains “made up things” and her advice “would be to have Mr. Gableman wrap up sooner than later.”
MADISON, WI
The Free Press - TFP

US Rep. Gaetz Says Republicans, If They Win In 2022, Should Turn Every Committee Into An Investigative Committee To Get To Bottom Of Biden’s Abuses

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz believes that Republicans, if they retake the majority in Congress next year, should make every committee an investigative committee. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the Turning Point USA AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, the Florida Republican said that the “weaponization” of the Justice Department, particularly of parents at school board meetings, is the most “dangerous” challenge confronting the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Heavily armed man arrested in Iowa says he was on his way to White House to kill Biden and Fauci

Authorities in Iowa have announced the arrest of a 25-year-old individual who allegedly wanted to kill Dr Anthony Fauci and president Joe Biden.Kuachua Brillion Xiong was arrested on 21 December while in possession of an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armour and medical kits, according to a criminal complaint. Mr Xiong told investigators he would “do whatever it takes” to kill US government leaders on his “hit list,” including the president and his chief medical adviser.As NBC News reported on Wednesday, former US president Barack Obama and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg also appeared on his list.US Secret Service agent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rand Paul mocked for saying Democrats stealing elections using completely legal methods

Kentucky senator Rand Paul was mocked on social media after he accused Democrats of “stealing elections” legally by convincing potential voters to support them.Sharing an article from The American Conservative on how “Mark Zuckerberg’s millions and the Centre for Technology and Civic Life turned Wisconsin blue in 2020,” Mr Paul wrote: “How to steal an election.”He then cited a paragraph from the report that suggested that Democrats planned to seed “an area heavy with potential Democratic votes with as many absentee ballots as possible, targeting and convincing potential voters to complete them in a legally valid way, and then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden can't crack the one thing Trump was actually good at as president

The American economy is hotter than it's been in more than 20 years. Unemployment is just 4.2 percent, lower than it ever got during Barack Obama’s presidency, and 6.1 million jobs have been created just from January through November. Growth is also surging: As The Wall Street Journal reported, analysts expect a 7 percent annualized growth rate in the last quarter of 2021 — a rate better than Europe and even China.
POTUS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Rand Paul Inadvertently Tells The Truth About Republican Voter Fraud Claims

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Joe Rogan drags ‘declining’ Biden, says Michelle Obama is best Democrat to take on Trump in 2024

Podcaster Joe Rogan raised the idea of former first lady Michelle Obama running for president last week, and seemed to suggest that the wife of America’s 44th president was the Democratic Party’s best hope to stave off another White House takeover by Donald Trump.Mr Rogan released an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience on Christmas Eve with stand-up comedian Tim Dillon, during which the two speculated about who would win the 2024 Democratic Party nomination for president.During the discussion, Mr Rogan cast doubt on the idea that President Joe Biden would run for reelection, despite the president’s public and private...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

