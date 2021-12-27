‘It’s horrible’ – Evers calls for end to Gableman elections probe

A Dane County judge wants to hear more about records relating to the probe of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn has set a January 24th hearing, to allow Assembly Speaker Robin Vos or his staff to explain why so few records have been turned over in an open records request. The Journal Sentinel reports that the judge expressed bafflement Thursday because the staff of the probe has only offered up a few documents from the months-long, taxpayer-funded review being overseen by former state Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman. Vos’ attorney said the Speaker’s team turned over everything it found in response to requests by the liberal group American Oversight, which has filed suit under the state’s open records law.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO