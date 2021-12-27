ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This $5 Antioxidant-Packed Tea Can Help Soothe Your Sore Throat

By Alexandria Brooks
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A soothing cup of tea is one of my go-to remedies when I feel a scratchy throat or a cough coming on. I used to reach for my usual black or green tea — until I learned that sipping licorice root tea is the best way to relieve an inflamed throat....

www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

This Common Deficiency Can Cause Brain Fog, Hair Loss, and Weight Gain

As we get older, eating a healthy diet becomes increasingly important. Certain nutrients that we can only get from food help prevent disease and keep us functioning as we age. One of those is selenium — and if you struggle with fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, and extra weight that just won’t seem to budge no matter what you do, there’s a chance that you have a selenium deficiency.
WEIGHT LOSS
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antioxidant#Green Tea#Throats#Bacteria#Dgl
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

Is watermelon high in sugar for people with diabetes? Diet tips and nutrition

Watermelon is a refreshing summer fruit that contains plenty of natural sugar. While it is usually safe for a person with diabetes to include watermelon in their eating pattern, several factors determine the portion size and frequency of consumption. People living with diabetes need to be careful about their food...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

7 of the best anti-aging supplements and vitamins to stay healthy and youthful

Supplements like curcumin, resveratrol, and CoQ10 are popular anti-aging antioxidants. Fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin D, E, and K, can also keep your skin looking youthful. Beyond cosmetic effects, aging is associated with health conditions like osteoarthritis and dementia. Visit Insider's Health Reference library for more advice. Getting older is...
LIFESTYLE
Tree Hugger

How to Use Turmeric for Skin: Face Masks, Body Creams, Oils, and More

Turmeric has been used for centuries as a food ingredient and in beauty applications thanks to its many attributes. For starters, it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which can be calming to the skin. It also contains vitamins A, E, and C, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, all of which are nourishing and supportive to the skin.
SKIN CARE
FIRST For Women

Doing This Simple Thing Before You Eat Can Help Ease Digestive Issues

It always feels good to stop whatever you’re doing and take a deep breath. (Try it right now and see!) But did you know it can actually lead to a slew of health benefits? Deep breathing can help reduce blood pressure, keep your stress levels down, and curb an anxiety or panic attack — and if you suffer from digestion problems, deep breaths could be your new best friend.
WEIGHT LOSS
WVNews

A drink to soothe your stomach

Smoothies are often associated with breakfast, but they actually can be enjoyed all day long. Smoothies have been around since the 1920s, when the first blender was invented by Stephen Poplawski. In 1939, the Waring blender company designed a pamphlet that came with the appliance that included fruit-based drinks. Smoothies...
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Achy Lower Back? This $7 Pain Relief Cream Can Do Wonders

Whether you pulled a muscle, sat for too long, or bent over the wrong way, lower back pain can quickly become debilitating. Stretching and gentle strengthening exercises can help protect your back from chronic pain, but if you’re suffering in the moment, you need immediate relief. Using a pain relief cream is one of the quickest ways to feel better and get back on your feet, and capsaicin cream — made from the active ingredient in chili peppers! — is an effective treatment you may not have heard of.
HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating This Delicious In-Season Fruit Can Help Protect Against Colds and Viruses

I often snacked on oranges as a kid, especially during the winter months, to “build up my immune system” as my parents always encouraged. And as an adult, oranges are still one of my favorite fruits, whether I’m eating them whole or sipping a glass of OJ. But these days I reach for a blood orange, rather than a plain navel one, because scientists say they’re even better at helping to ward off colds and viruses!
HEALTH
asapland.com

Sore Throat in Children

Sore throats are very common in children. At any age, they can be seen by pain in swallowing and difficulty breathing due to the throat’s swelling. It becomes more severe with inflammation and fever (and sometimes cough) and may turn into a life-threatening emergency like diphtheria. Diphtheria, an infection...
KIDS
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy