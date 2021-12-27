ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Jacob Markstrom: Exits COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Markstrom has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet...

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

Kings Set To Resume Play Tuesday Evening Following Three Coronavirus Postponements

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to resume play Tuesday evening by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game at the renamed Crypto.com Arena following three coronavirus-related postponements. The game is also the Kings’ first game under the arena’s revised health and safety guidelines. All fans age 2 and over are required to present either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the game for an antigen test or two days for a PCR test before entering the arena. The game will...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Exits COVID protocols

Weegar (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Weegar appears to have benefited from the league's extended Christmas break, as he appears set to return to action against the Rangers on Wednesday without missing any games. The Ottawa native has yet to find the back of the net this season but has generated 15 helpers in 29 appearances.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Buffalo Sabres place defenseman Jacob Bryson in COVID protocol

The Buffalo Sabres have made a few transactions Wednesday after Jacob Bryson entered the COVID protocol. The team has recalled Casey Fitzgerald to the active roster while moving Ethan Prow up to the taxi squad. Bryson joins Vinnie Hinostroza, Zemgus Girgensons, Jeff Skinner, Mark Jankowski, Dylan Cozens and head coach...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Exits COVID protocols

Gustavsson (COVID-19 protocols) was removed from the NHL's protocols Wednesday. With the Senators not scheduled to play again until Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Gustavsson could still be in the mix to start over Matt Murray, who was recently called up from the minors. Considering the 23-year-old netminder is bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 5.08 GAA, Ottawa doesn't have a lot of good options between the pipes until Anton Forsberg (COVID-19 protocols) returns to the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Jacob Hollister: Placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Hollister (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. The tight end tested positive for the virus Tuesday, putting his ability to play Sunday against the Patriots in question. Hollister will enter the league's protocols, and if he can't play in Week 17, the newly acquired Kahale Warring could be in line for a substantial role in the contest.
NFL

