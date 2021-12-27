ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Evgeni Malkin: Full practice participant

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Malkin (knee) completed the Penguins' full practice session Monday but is unlikely to play versus Ottawa on Friday after coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "I don't think...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Jake Guentzel: Returns to practice Tuesday

Guentzel (upper body) rejoined the Penguins for Tuesday's practice session, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Guentzel rejoined Sidney Crosby in a first-line role during practice and appears poised to return from his upper-body issue when the club returns to action versus Ottawa on Friday. In addition to Guentzel -- who is riding a 13-game point streak in which he registered 12 goals and seven helpers -- Pittsburgh could also see the return of Bryan Rust (lower body).
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evgeni Malkin
Person
Sidney Crosby
Pgh Hockey Now

Malkin Makes Us Laugh, Talks Penguins Future & New Contract, ‘I’m a Pretty Rich Guy!’

Evgeni Malkin wants to play three or four more years, but don’t expect to see him at PPG Paints Arena this Sunday. Recognizing the end is closer than the beginning, but also staying in the present, Malkin’s rehab progress with the Pittsburgh Penguins is drawing positive reviews from head coach Mike Sullivan and defensemen as he weaves around them in practice drills. Wednesday, he had the media room laughing as he uncorked a few one-liners about his game and specifically about his contract status.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Evgeni Malkin to Play Several More Years, Hints at Contract Discount

Despite injuries and the fact the player is getting a little older with an expiring contract, don’t expect Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin to walk away from the game anytime soon. In fact, he’s thinking he’d like to play at least three or four more years and isn’t necessarily worried about the money part of the equation.
NHL
PensBurgh

Evgeni Malkin gearing up to return in near future

Anytime Evgeni Malkin speaks to the media, it’s always gold. Yesterday in Malkin’s first public comments since May were no exception. In the immediate future, Malkin gave some specifics on the timeline for his return to the lineup following off-season knee surgery. He ruled himself out for the Penguins next two games, on Sunday at home against San Jose and next Wednesday against St Louis.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin plans to play three to four more years

Evgeni Malkin is set to return from a long injury rehab in the next few weeks, so he stood in front of the media for the first time in several months and took questions about his future. As Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette writes, Malkin explained to the gathered media that he plans on playing three or four more years and that he’s not thinking about money right now.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#San Jose#Pens Inside Scoop#Russian
NHL

Malkin hopes to make season debut in 10 days for Penguins

That would have the forward return from offseason knee surgery during a six-game road trip, possibly at the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 6 or Dallas Stars on Dec. 8. The Penguins next play Sunday at home against the San Jose Sharks. "No, not Sunday, for sure," Malkin said. "I can't...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Evgeni Malkin still believes the Penguins are Stanley Cup contenders

Evgeni Malkin apologized Wednesday. Walking into the media room of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ facility in Cranberry to speak publicly for the first time in six months, Malkin expressed remorse over not wearing a face mask to the assembled but socially distanced reporters in front of him. But he had...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Malkin not thinking contract, return of Jagr, plus Rangers rentals

The Pittsburgh Penguins are still eagerly awaiting the return of center Evgeni Malkin from knee surgery. “We have a ballpark idea of when we think he’ll be available,” head coach Mike Sullivan said back in late November. “I’m always reluctant to put a date out there, because if we don’t meet that date, everyone speculates.”
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Almost Full Strength, Marchand Shreds NHL Over Olympics

When did our world become the comic book version of itself? The NHL and hockey news reflects the wild time we’re still having with COVID. The Pittsburgh Penguins are almost at full strength, minus the six players in NHL COVID protocol, and the NHL is discussing shortening the protocol but must deal with Canada, too. Team USA forfeited vs. Switzerland on Tuesday because of two COVID positives at the World Juniors, and Boston Bruins pot-stir Brad Marchand absolutely shredded the NHL over its decision to pull out of the Olympics.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Russia
Fox Sports Radio

Mario Lemieux Just Made $350 Million Due to Penguins Pay Issue in 1998

Lemieux, who initially retired in 1997 before making his eventual return as a player-owner in 2000, was still owed deferred payments from the NHL franchise. "Penguins ownership saw their business collapse throughout the 1990s," Pompliano tweeted. "Revenue crashed while expenses tripled, and with $100M in debt, the team was forced to declare bankruptcy in 1998. Their largest creditor? Mario Lemieux, who was owed over $26 million in deferred salary."
NHL
FanSided

Two Red Wings Players who Could see Their Roles Increase

The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy