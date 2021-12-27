ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Max Willman: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Willman has exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Willman has been cleared...

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Flyers return from break with OT win vs. Kraken

SEATTLE — Even after a long layoff, the Philadelphia Flyers kept rolling. Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime as the Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week away because of postponements and the holiday break. Philadelphia...
NHL
#Flyers
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

NEW YEAR'S EVE GAME POSTPONED

The NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. As such, the Flames Dec. 31 home game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed. Additionally, due...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kenjon Barner: Returns to practice squad

Barner reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report. Barner played eight special teams snaps and returned five punts for 44 yards. With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Giovani Bernard (hip) both on injured reserve, the 32-year-old running back will likely get another elevation in Week 17.
NFL
CBS Sports

Brandon Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday

Smith (illness) was restored to the practice squad from the Cowboys' practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Smith spent just two days in protocols after testing positive for the virus. The 23-year-old wideout has yet to make his NFL debut.
NFL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Carly Zucker 1-On-1 With Wild Captain Jared Spurgeon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon. While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice. WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation: ——- Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
NHL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Returns to practice

Stevenson (illness) was back at practice Wednesday after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Bills, is thus poised to rejoin the Patriots' backfield for this weekend's game against the Jaguars. In that context, he'd be slated to share early down work in Week 17 with Damien Harris while Brandon Bolden handles a change-of-pace role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Returns to practice

Clutterbuck (COVID-19 protocols) was in attendance for Thursday's practice session after clearing the NHL's protocols. Even with Clutterbuck and Matt Martin available to play against the Sabres on Thursday, the Isles will likely need to add a couple of forwards to the active roster. On the year, the 34-year-old Clutterbuck has notched five goals in 26 contests and could push for the 20-point threshold for the seventh time in his NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hamilcar Rashed: Returns to practice squad

Rashed (undisclosed) was restored to the Jets' practice squad from the practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday. Rashed spent the past week on the COVID list but has now cleared the necessary protocols. He made his NFL debut for the Jets in Week 10 and has one tackle.
NFL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL

