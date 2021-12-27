Flyers' Max Willman: Returns to practice

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
For the first time this season, there will not be an NFL game played on Thursday night. The reason is simple: the NFL only scheduled Thursday night games through Week 16, with last week's game between the Titans and 49ers concluding Thursday night games for the 2021 season. Unlike the...
SEATTLE — Even after a long layoff, the Philadelphia Flyers kept rolling. Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime as the Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week away because of postponements and the holiday break. Philadelphia...
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand is not happy with the NHL’s decision to block players from going to the Olympics in February, and he expressed that disappointment in a strongly worded message posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing.
The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
The NHL has announced that due to current attendance restrictions in certain Canadian cities, nine games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted. As such, the Flames Dec. 31 home game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed. Additionally, due...
Barner reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction report. Barner played eight special teams snaps and returned five punts for 44 yards. With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and Giovani Bernard (hip) both on injured reserve, the 32-year-old running back will likely get another elevation in Week 17.
Smith (illness) was restored to the practice squad from the Cowboys' practice squad COVID-19 list Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Smith spent just two days in protocols after testing positive for the virus. The 23-year-old wideout has yet to make his NFL debut.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week, the Wild will show the nation why Minnesota is the state of hockey at the NHL Winter Classic. But the Wild will be without a key player, captain Jared Spurgeon.
While he’s recovering from an injury, he continues to lead his team off the ice.
WCCO’s special correspondent Carly Zucker sat down with the team captain about his team’s success and hosting this marquee game. Here are some excerpts from their conversation:
Carly Zucker: As Wild fans — and the whole team as a whole — it seems like it is re-energized this year, that you guys are...
Stevenson (illness) was back at practice Wednesday after being removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Stevenson, who missed this past Sunday's game against the Bills, is thus poised to rejoin the Patriots' backfield for this weekend's game against the Jaguars. In that context, he'd be slated to share early down work in Week 17 with Damien Harris while Brandon Bolden handles a change-of-pace role.
Clutterbuck (COVID-19 protocols) was in attendance for Thursday's practice session after clearing the NHL's protocols. Even with Clutterbuck and Matt Martin available to play against the Sabres on Thursday, the Isles will likely need to add a couple of forwards to the active roster. On the year, the 34-year-old Clutterbuck has notched five goals in 26 contests and could push for the 20-point threshold for the seventh time in his NHL career.
Rashed (undisclosed) was restored to the Jets' practice squad from the practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday. Rashed spent the past week on the COVID list but has now cleared the necessary protocols. He made his NFL debut for the Jets in Week 10 and has one tackle.
The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
