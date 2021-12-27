Devils' Marian Studenic: Moved to taxi squad

Boqvist was assigned to New Jersey's taxi squad Tuesday. It wouldn't be surprising to see Boqvist rejoin the Devils' active roster prior to Wednesday's game versus the Sabres. The 23-year-old forward's picked up two helpers through eight NHL appearances this season.
The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
The New Jersey Devils announced that Marian Studenic was added to the taxi squad to make up for the additions of a few players off the COVID-19 protocols. That means he can practice with the NHL coaches and doesn’t have to go back to the Utica Comets. The NHL added taxi squads again after a ton of players came back from the Christmas break only to go back into COVID protocols.
Prow had to fill in on defense. The 29-year-old was playing in his first NHL game and I never really noticed him which means he played his game. He even pulled the Sabres to within a goal with just 5:22 left. It was a nice read by Prow
There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
For the first time this season, there will not be an NFL game played on Thursday night. The reason is simple: the NFL only scheduled Thursday night games through Week 16, with last week's game between the Titans and 49ers concluding Thursday night games for the 2021 season. Unlike the...
The Detroit Red Wings roster is already facing major instability, with COVID and injuries running through the players, especially with the latest postponement. The lineup will only become more unstable at the deadline. Let’s take a look a couple of players that could soon find themselves in a larger role as a result of the roster chaos.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol.
That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.
The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday:
BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021
Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams.
The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand is not happy with the NHL’s decision to block players from going to the Olympics in February, and he expressed that disappointment in a strongly worded message posted to Twitter on Tuesday.
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing.
The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
The NHL is set to return to action today, with three games still scheduled for this evening. While nothing is set in stone anymore, it appears as though the season is finally set to resume. With that in mind, there will be more taxi squad shuffling all across the league as teams prepare, with players coming in and out of the COVID protocol. We’ll keep track of all the taxi squad moves right here.
Lyon was added to the Hurricanes' taxi squad Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Lyon will serve as an emergency depth option in the even Frederik Andersen (COVID-19 protocols) is still unavailable versus the Canadiens on Thursday. Even with his promotion to the taxi squad, Lyon shouldn't be expected to log any minutes between the pipes for Carolina, making him a non-factor in fantasy contests.
Bjorkqvist was recalled to the Penguins' taxi squad Tuesday. While Bjorkqvist wasn't added to the Pens' active roster, the team may need his services against the Senators on Friday unless Dominik Simon, Evan Rodrigues or Teddy Blueger is cleared of the league's COVID-19 protocols. In 17 minor-league contests this year, the 24-year-old Bjorkqvist has tallied two goals and one assist and will likely see minimal minutes in a fourth-line role if he does play Friday.
Barron was recalled to the taxi squad Tuesday. Barron has registered eight goals and four assists in 20 minor-league contests for AHL Hartford this year while making just two NHL appearances for the Rangers this year. In those outings, the 23-year-old winger registered two hits and two PIM while averaging a mere 8:28 of ice time.
