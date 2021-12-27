ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Daniel Vladar: Exits protocol

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Vladar cleared COVID-19 protocol and practiced Monday, Pat Steinberg...

www.cbssports.com

saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
CBS Sports

John Madden dies at 85: Five things you probably didn't know about the Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster

On Jan. 9, 1977, John Madden was hoisted up by his players after the Raiders won their first Super Bowl. And while he reached the summit of his profession at age 40, Madden was still in the early stages of an unparalleled football career that included 10 years as an NFL head coach and 30 additional years in broadcasting. Madden is also the name behind the most iconic football video game of all time.
NFL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' MacKenzie Weegar: Exits COVID protocols

Weegar (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday after clearing the league's protocols, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports. Weegar appears to have benefited from the league's extended Christmas break, as he appears set to return to action against the Rangers on Wednesday without missing any games. The Ottawa native has yet to find the back of the net this season but has generated 15 helpers in 29 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Zadina cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Zadina should slot into a middle-six role and a spot on one of Detroit's power-play units for Friday's clash with the Capitals. The 22-year-old winger has picked up 10 points through 30 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canucks' Alex Chiasson: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Per The Athletic's Harman Dayal, Chiasson was on the ice for Tuesday's practice, indicating he's cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Chiasson should slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's matchup with the Ducks. He's picked up six points through 25 contests this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Morgan Frost: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Frost has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. Frost is on track to play Wednesday versus Seattle The 22-year-old pivot has picked up four points through 10 top-level appearances this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Cal Petersen: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Petersen cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, Lisa Dillman of The Athletic reports. Petersen has recently struggled when defending the cage for the Kings, holding a 1-3-1 record with a 3.43 GAA and a .876 save percentage over his last five outings. He will look to rekindle the success he found primarily last season upon return from his extended absence.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Larsson cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Wednesday, per Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR. Larsson has recorded one goal and one assist through his eight December appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Filip Gustavsson: Exits COVID protocols

Gustavsson (COVID-19 protocols) was removed from the NHL's protocols Wednesday. With the Senators not scheduled to play again until Saturday's matchup with Toronto, Gustavsson could still be in the mix to start over Matt Murray, who was recently called up from the minors. Considering the 23-year-old netminder is bogged down in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 5.08 GAA, Ottawa doesn't have a lot of good options between the pipes until Anton Forsberg (COVID-19 protocols) returns to the lineup.
NHL

