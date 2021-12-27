ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Barbara Jean Jekel

By Patty Vandenberg
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Jean Jekel, 58, beloved wife and mother, met the Lord peacefully on December 21, 2021, while held in the arms of her loved ones. She is survived by her devoted husband, Thomas Jekel, loving children David (Mandie) Argetsinger, Joshua (Kayla) Jekel, Katherine Jekel, and Sarah Jekel; her grandchildren Ethan, Gabrielle,...

whtc.com

Plainsman

Barbara Songer, 74, of Huron

HURON — Barbara Songer, age 74, of Huron, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Huron Regional Medical Center. Her memorial service is 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 27, at Welter Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.welterfuneralhome.com.
HURON, SD
villages-news.com

Barbara O’Leary Cole

The Lord called Barbara O’Leary Cole home on November 23rd. Barbara was born in Gary, Indiana, on February 28, 1936, and later moved with her family to Pittsburgh where she lived until 1979. She then moved to Harrisburg, PA, to take a position in Gov. Thornburg’s administration as the legislative liaison for the Department of Labor and Industry. There she met Richard and they married in Philadelphia in 1987. Barbara is survived by her husband and best friend of 34 years Richard. In addition she is survived by her sister Carol Irelan and eight children: Mark O’Leary, Dan O’Leary, Simon O’Leary, Joseph O’Leary, Meghan O’Leary, Julie Preckel, Jennifer Smith, and Maria Cole. Barbara also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many good friends. She and Richard spent many vacations at various riding venues from Vermont to California. In 2004, the Coles moved to The Villages, where Barbara continued her active lifestyle. After joining St. Vincent De Paul Church, Barbara became an Altar Server and ultimately became the coordinator of the ministry helping to train others to serve.
OBITUARIES
bbbtv12.com

Barbara Hawn, Wartburg

Barbara Hawn, age 71 of Wartburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The family will receive friends Friday, December 17, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. James Briggs officiating. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Caney Branch Cemetery in Lancing.
WARTBURG, TN
whtc.com

Mary Lou Jarnagin

Mary Lou (Rakestraw) Jarnagin, age 84, of Canton, Illinois, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021, at her residence in Holland, Michigan surrounded by loved ones. Mary was a strong and fearless woman who fiercely loved her family, friends, and community. She was a dedicated member of the Trinity Reformed Church and gave tirelessly to her community. She was also a skilled and steadfast artist who openly shared her gift with many. May her life and generosity of spirit be an example to us all.
HOLLAND, MI
Bristol Press

Barbara Jean (Brouker) Lamy

Barbara Jean (Brouker) Lamy, 88, passed peacefully, embraced by the abundant affection of her family on Dec. 27, 2021. She is desperately missed and lovingly remembered by her children Patricia Donini of Pennsylvania, Nancy and Mark Blum of Watertown, Catherine and David Pompei of Georgia, Jacqueline and Richard Clukey of Terryville, Karen Lamy Mangine and Karen Leonard of Torrington, Kristin and Edward Droste of New Hampshire, and Rebecca and William Thompson V of Burlington.
BURLINGTON, CT

