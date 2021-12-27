Dan Campbell explains what he should have called on final offensive play vs. Falcons

ALLEN PARK -- Just 23 days into the year, at precisely 6:09 p.m., the earth shook in Lions Nation. Matthew Stafford, the best quarterback in the modern history of the franchise, a former No. 1 overall pick who won more games in this town than any other signal-caller -- and, yes, lost more games than anyone else too -- had requested a trade out of Detroit.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO