A Mid-Engine Cadillac is Coming In 2022

By Thom Taylor
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
GM turned Corvettes into Cadillacs years ago with the XLR. Now, Competition Carbon will be doing it to brand new C8 Corvettes. It is developing a rebody kit to convert Corvettes with Cadillac styling. Called the Cadillac C120R, the company says it will be available in 2022. Only a...

John Henry Holiday
3d ago

Doesn't anyone ever say anything good ? in case you haven't noticed Cadillac has been dominating IMSA . love to see it run the 24 at Daytona.

wordtoyourmother
2d ago

so basically gm is going back to doing what hurt their company in the past which is having the same design and just rebadging it with each of their brands what's next a buick version of the stingray as well.

MAD Anthony Wayne?
3d ago

It’s going to be a piece of $hit like the rest of there vehicles. And probably made in China or Mexico.

Motorious

Dodge Is Cancelling The Hemi V8

I warned everyone that the disbanding of Dodge’s SRT team was the beginning of the end for high-performance for the brand, but some people just didn’t want to hear it. Then when it came out recently that the Hellcats are getting canceled at the end of 2023 I predicted that would also be the curtain call for all the Hemi V8s, something which was just confirmed.
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
MotorAuthority

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Mark this moment in history, because the flag's been planted and this is the end. The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the unicorn enthusiasts waited for rather impatiently. Now it exists, but it likely won't for long as Cadillac switches to an all-electric lineup. Whether the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing wins the...
CarBuzz.com

This Ultra Rare Corvette Costs A Fortune

The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most collectible American sports cars out there. From rare oddities to classic restomods, people can't get enough of this car, and Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand for the latest C8. We've converted some very interesting Corvette cars over the years, but every once in a while we come across something really special. This is one of those cars. Listed for sale on Classic Autotrader for an eye-watering $209,995, this 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Coupe continuation must be one of the coolest-looking 'Vettes we've ever seen, and don't let the continuation label fool you: this ain't no cheap replica, but a Chevrolet-sanctioned build of the highest quality.
GeekyGadgets

GM forced to junk 122 new Corvettes

One of the most popular American sports cars in the country is the Chevrolet C8 Corvette. The car is mid-engine and offers impressive performance and handling. Recently, tornadoes ravaged the area around the Corvette’s Bowling Green Assembly Plant. The tornado occurred on Saturday, December 11, destroyed homes in the...
gmauthority.com

1948 Chevy COE Crew Cab “Decoliner” Heads To Auction

The Chevy COE (cab over engine), with its bulldog nose, was one of GM’s most distinctive designs. The idea behind placing the cab over the engine gave the driver a more commanding view. The design also allowed for a shorter wheelbase that created a tighter turn radius, enabling the truck access to narrow alleys and tighter corners, all while carrying the same payload as a longer truck. This made the COE popular in crowded cities. There were some disadvantages to the design, as servicing the engine became more complicated, compromised ride quality, the climb in and out of the cab, and summer heat radiated from the engine into the cab.
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Collector Series Walkaround By Barrett-Jackson: Video

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the most track-worthy production vehicle that Caddy has ever made, breaking cover earlier this year with a supercharged V8 and standard six-speed manual transmission. Now, CEO and Chairman of Barrett-Jackson Auctions, Craig Jackson, is taking delivery of his personal 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Collector Series, as documented in the following 6-minute, 14-second walkaround video.
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac XT6 Now Available To Order With Super Cruise

The 2022 Cadillac XT6 is now available to order with General Motors’ hands-free Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system in certain trim levels, GM Authority can confirm. The Super Cruise package (RPO code UKL) will be available to order with the 2022 Cadillac XT6 in the Premium Luxury and Sport trim levels only, leaving out the base Luxury trim level. Pricing for the Super Cruise package has not yet been announced.
Carscoops

Custom Shop Is Transforming The C8 Corvette Into A V12-Powered Cadillac Supercar

A U.S. tuning company by the name of Competition Carbon that appears to specialize in Corvettes and Lamborghinis plans to turn the current Chevrolet Corvette Stingray into the mid-engined Cadillac supercar that we never had. This wild custom creation will be unveiled at SEMA 2022 and consists of an intricate...
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Lyriq Features Old-School Design Details

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq features countless contemporary design details – from its LED-adorned front fascia to its eye-catching rear LED taillight signatures and oversized alloy wheels. General Motors designers also worked hard to implement throwback details into the vehicle’s design, though – even going so far as to visit the GM Heritage Center for inspiration.
Carscoops

This Armored Terradyne Gurkha LAPV Eats Cadillac Escalades For Breakfast

You may not have heard of the Terradyne Gurkha LAPV but after reading about it, you might just be rushing to your local bank pleading to get a loan to buy one. The Gurkha is built on the chassis of a Ford F-450 Super Duty and was originally designed for law enforcement use. However, this particular example that’s currently up for auction through Collecting Cars in Ontario, Canada, was specified as a private security, or civilian, model.
gmauthority.com

2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro To Produce 1,100 Horsepower: Video

The 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro will produce 1,100 horsepower, Speciality Vehicle Engineering has revealed. Speciality Vehicle Engineering (SVE), which is based out of New Jersey, has made a name for itself by reviving the iconic Yenko name for a series of specially tuned, limited-edition GM vehicles. The company is upping the ante in the New Year, laying out plans this week to release a new 2022 Yenko/SC Chevy Camaro Stage II producing an eye-popping 1,100 horsepower.
gmauthority.com

Pre-Production Cadillac Lyriq Spotted Driving In Public: Video

A sharp-eyed General Motors fan has filmed a pre-production 2023 Cadillac Lyriq driving on a public road in Michigan, giving us a better idea of how the vehicle will look in day-to-day traffic. The YouTube user that uploaded the video, Reese Capone, says he spotted this white 2023 Cadillac Lyriq...
gmauthority.com

Truckload Of 2023 Corvette Z06 Units Spotted Heading To GM Proving Ground

A Chevy dealer representative took a few snapshots of a truckload of 2023 Corvette Z06 units loaded onto a car hauler this week, giving us some of the first real-world photos of the new mid-engine supercar without any camouflage applied to it. These Corvette Z06 units are not being dropped...
gmauthority.com

Four-Door C1 Corvette Knockoff Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

A Chinese automaker called Songsan is working on a new four-door sedan that steals various design details from the iconic C1 Corvette. Automotive blog Carscoops recently came across these patent drawings for the new C1 Corvette knockoff, which looks identical to C1 Corvette from the front and rear. The side silhouette, meanwhile, utilizes the contrasting door detailing from the C1 Corvette, along with an elongated domed roof to create a nightmare-inducing, knock-off C1 four-door.
gmauthority.com

This Rare 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is Still For Sale

Back in February, General Motors unveiled the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, debuting one of the most track-worthy production vehicles to ever wear the Caddy crest. Offering a blend of high-end luxury and corner-carving prowess, the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing – along with its larger brother, the 2022 CT5-V Blackwing – is a highly-desirable vehicle, one that has been as sold out as sold out gets. As we write this, we have not been able to locate a single new 2022 model year Cadillac Blackwing sedan for sale in the United States. But now, we’ve spotted this new (not used) CT4-V Blackwing for sale at a dealer in Florida.
gmauthority.com

Ivan Tampi’s Widebody Chevy Camaro SS: Live Photo Gallery

Although some have criticized the styling, the latest sixth-generation Chevy Camaro is a head-turner, any way you slice it. Now, custom aftermarket body kit specialist Ivan Tampi is packing a powerful aesthetic punch with its new widebody treatment for the Camaro SS, as seen in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
Carscoops

The 2005 Avanti Is A Forgotten Mustang-Based Convertible That Could Be Yours

Back in the early 2000s, retro design was in, and practically all major American manufacturers were using it on their cars. Some of the products of this trend included the Ford Mustang, the Chevy Camaro, the Dodge Challenger, and the infamous Chrysler PT Cruiser. However, one that many might not know of is the Avanti.
gmauthority.com

Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Looks Slick With Custom Stripes

While General Motors does not offer stripes on the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing from the factory, some owners of the ultra-performance sedan have taken matters into their own hands and installed custom aftermarket stripes with impressive results. We found a photo of this custom, stripe-shod 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing floating...
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

55K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
