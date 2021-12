New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles are among the major US cities set to approve bigger police budgets despite the movement to defund departments.While budgets were cut in the wake of the massive social justice uprising after the police killing of George Floyd, the amount of money allocated to law enforcement has crept back up, Newsweek reports.While many civic leaders acted on calls for reform, they were then surprised at the number of people they represented who were not on board with their plans. Even in Minneapolis where Mr Floyd was killed, the recent proposal to replace the police...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO