MEDICAL EXAMINERS: ASTROWORLD DEATHS WERE DUE TO COMPRESSION ASPHYXIA. HOUSTON (AP) - The ten people who died at the Astroworld Music Festival were packed so tightly in the crowd that they could not breathe, according to medical examiners in Houston. The official cause of death was compression asphyxia, according to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The people who died at the Nov. 5 concert ranged in age from 9 to 27. The medical examiners found contributing factors of cocaine, methamphetamine and ethanol in one man’s death. Survivors say the crowd surged during Travis Scott’s performance to the point where they found it difficult to breathe or raise their arms. Scott has said he did not hear screams in the crowd and did not know of the deaths until afterward.

HOUSTON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO