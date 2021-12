A new entryway to the 13-mile Violet Crown Trail could be coming next year near Barton Springs at Zilker Metropolitan Park. The joint trailhead project, developed and funded by Austin's parks department, the Hill Country Conservancy and the Austin Parks Foundation, would establish a new entry feature and walkways around the Violet Crown and Barton Creek Greenbelt trails on Zilker's south side. A pavilion, observation deck and several hundred feet of new pathways around the meadow just southwest of William Barton and Columbus drives are also included in the proposal as well as a new rain garden to be added off Andrew Zilker Road to the north.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO