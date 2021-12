Comet Leonard spent the first couple of weeks of December visible as a target for observers with binoculars and telescopes in the early morning sky before sunrise. Now, however, the viewing venue has changed and the newfound Comet Leonard (cataloged as C/2021 A1) has moved into the evening sky, visible low above the southwestern horizon about an hour or so after sunset. And tonight (Dec. 17), you can use one the sky's brightest beacons to locate it: Venus.

