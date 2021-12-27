Local wrestler places third in Somerset tournament

The Ultimate Auto Group Tournament wrapped up in Mountain Home with the Bombers and Lady Bombers dropping both third-place games. Dylan Connolly has the details. The Bombers found themselves playing Paragould a second time in non-conference play, with the result being pretty close to the same as the first matchup, as they fell to the Rams 38-34. The Bombers had a quick, 15-hour turnaround, after dropping their semifinal game vs the Greene County Tech Eagles the previous night, and it showed in the first half, as Mountain Home got off to a slow start and found themselves trailing 14-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Bombers would respond, on the heels of seven points from Luke Proctor and five points from Reed Ellison in the second quarter to take a 23-19 lead into the halftime break. The Rams would regain the lead 31-30 at the end of the third to set up the Bombers third straight game that would go down to the wire. After Paragould missed two free throws, the Bombers found themselves down three and were not able to send their game to a third straight overtime, because of two missed two shots in the final minute that would have tied the game. The Rams would seal the game after Caleb Jiles knocked in the back end of a two shot-opportunity and collect the four-point victory.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 4 HOURS AGO