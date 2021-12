The Kansas City Chiefs were without Travis Kelce for their Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the team didn’t miss a step in his absence. After a statement victory over the Steelers, extending their winning streak to eight games, the Chiefs are set to get a big boost ahead of their Week 17 bout with the Bengals. Per Pete Sweeney, Andy Reid revealed that every player on the 53-man roster has cleared the NFL’s COVID protocols, and will thus be available for Week 17.

