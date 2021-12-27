ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax at 'tipping point' with COVID vaccine: CEO

By Talia Kaplan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovavax CEO Stanley Erck said on Monday that his company is at the "tipping point" as it pertains to its COVID vaccine and noted that the two-dose series will be "very effective" against the highly-contagious omicron strain. Speaking on "Varney & Co.," he acknowledged, however, that "nobody really has...

Truth Express5
3d ago

When the people FEAR the government TYRANNY has found VICTORY! The federal government is our SERVANT NOT our Master!! ---Thomas Jefferson

CNET

Moderna COVID booster: Does it work better than Pfizer's vaccine?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Medical experts agree booster shots improve protection against several strains of COVID-19 and lower the risk of hospitalization and death, even from the new more contagious omicron variant. A recent Lancet study found that the Moderna booster protected best -- raising antibodies 32-fold, compared to Pfizer's touted 25-fold increase.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kvcrnews.org

New COVID studies show promise for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster

Two new studies of a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster showed promise against the omicron variant at a time when public health officials are urgently recommending booster shots against the fast-spreading variant. One study was conducted in some 69,000 health care workers in South Africa. Results showed the vaccine...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. FDA expected to clear Pfizer boosters for 12-15-year-olds Monday -NYT

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans on Monday to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) coronavirus vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with FDA deliberations. U.S. regulators also plan to cut the time gap for...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 can trigger self-attacking antibodies, even in mild or asymptomatic cases

Infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 can trigger an immune response that lasts well beyond the initial infection and recovery—even among people who had mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the Journal of Translational Medicine. When people are...
SCIENCE
Axios

Fauci: Child COVID hospitalizations "avoidable" with vaccine

NIAID director Anthony Fauci on Thursday pleaded with parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent "avoidable" hospitalization in an interview on NewsNation's "Morning in America." Driving the news: "Virtually all, not 100% but close to that, of the children who are seriously ill in our hospitals from...
KIDS
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Atlantic

Our Relationship With COVID Vaccines Is Just Getting Started

Walter Barker has, since the fall of 2020, had five doses of COVID-19 vaccine. He’s already starting to ponder when he might need a sixth. Barker, a 38-year-old office worker in New York, received his first two doses a year ago, as part of an AstraZeneca vaccine trial. But the shots, which haven’t been authorized by the FDA, couldn’t get him into some venues. Sick of having to test every time he went to a Yankees game, Barker nabbed a pair of Moderna injections in the spring. Then, when the government urged boosters, he figured he’d “rather be safe than sorry,” especially because of his Type 2 diabetes—a risk factor for severe COVID. That was vaccine No. 5. Plus, he told me, he’d also caught the actual virus between his AstraZeneca and Moderna shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS

