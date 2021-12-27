ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Computer Generated Puzzles

By Caitlyn Fernandez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Baffling Bubbles’ is a multi-layered puzzle made by Nervous System and artist Chris Yates. Each puzzle consists of mini bubble puzzles, which then comment to create a larger puzzle. Christ Yates mixes traditional...

Mystery machine: Automating puzzle hunting

Since 2005, I’ve partaken in a peculiar pastime every January1: the MIT Mystery Hunt. This weekend-long competition sees teams attempt to solve around two hundred puzzles involving everything from obfuscated songs to labyrinthine text adventures. It’s an incredibly fun (and incredibly challenging) event, and one that, in addition to critical and lateral thinking skills, also requires a lot of logistics.
The Gunk Is a Puzzle Game with Craft and Heart

Image and Form Games have built a reputation as rock solid genre swapping devs. Under the Steamworld franchise, they have made card-based RPGs, Metroidvanias, and squad tactics games. All are confident, understanding the power of their genre while streamlining it to their essence. The Gunk is at once new and familiar ground for the studio. It’s a puzzle platformer, with classic step by step design. It’s also the studio’s first venture into 3D, with a budget that shows on screen. Fortunately, The Gunk is simultaneously deft and straightforward. It’s a regular old videogame with craft and heart.
Puzzles & Survival codes: January 2022

If you are looking for the latest Puzzles & Survival codes then you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of all the codes currently available in the game so you can claim all the rewards that come along with them. You might also be interested in:. Currently...
10 of the Best Puzzle Games for Mobile

Are you looking for a new puzzle game to pass the time? There are many free and paid mobile puzzle games you can play on your mobile phone, whether you’re an Android or iPhone user. Some of them don’t even need an Internet connection to work! Here are 10 of the best mobile puzzle games that are sure to give your brain a good workout.
Galazy-Themed Puzzles

Blue Kazoo, a puzzle brand founded on its huge success from TikTok by creator and co-founder Abraham Piper and Josh Sowin, offers a variety of puzzles for both children and adults. The brand focuses on aesthetics, including the packaging, to bring a delightful experience to consumers. The Blue Kazoo puzzles...
Puzzle Aquarium Review

Need a simplistic game with a good challenge and variety while also being more chill compared to other game? Well Puzzle Aquarium might be the game for you. Play a plethora of puzzle games and collect points to purchase fish for your virtual aquarium. Puzzles A Plenty. At first sight...
Puzzles & Survival guide, tips and tricks

Starting off in Puzzles & Survival is easy enough, but getting past some of the more difficult battles can be a tedious task. Therefore we've got some Puzzles & Survival tips and tricks for you to help you make the best choices and advance quickly in the game. From the...
Game-Storing Computer Peripherals

Unveiled in time for CES 2022, the XPG VAULT is a wired USB-C concept that's designed to quite literally put a "gaming library, in the palm of your hand." The USB-C mouse currently takes the form of a prototype that can integrate up to 1TB of Solid State memory running at 985MB/s and a Gaming Launcher software. With this computer peripheral, gamers benefit from being able to take their gaming library on the go in a simple way that works with the XPG Prime Software Ecosystem.
Popular PS4 Game Is Now $0.99 for a Limited Time

A popular PS4 game is now $0.99 for a limited time. The PS4 has one of the greatest libraries across all of gaming. It has incredible exclusive games like Death Stranding, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, Uncharted 4, Persona 5, Marvel's Spider-Man, Bloodborne, and The Last of Us Part II. It also has multi-platform games like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Does it all add up to outdo the Xbox 360 library? Well, that's up for debate, but there's no denying there's an endless number of great games to play on PS4, including Oxenfree, which is $0.99 until December 23.
Scientists Claim Earth Has Two Hidden ‘Moons’

Astronomers have been suggesting that Earth may have multiple moons for generations. However, the dust-orbiting objects have only recently confirmed. As scientists have theorized more than one earth moon throughout the years, they determined there are 5 precise points of stability within deep space that such an object could be located.
Eruption of Nearby Star May Have Disastrous Effects for Life on Earth

Scientists have gained a greater understanding of how the Sun's activity affects Earth in the last few years, and this understanding will further improve owing to the victorious deployment NASA's Parker Solar Probe. Our planet and life on Earth have already been affected in small to moderate ways by the...
Astronomers spot up to 170 giant rogue planets floating through space

(StudyFinds.org) – Nearly 200 giant planets have been spotted moving aimlessly through space, according to a remarkable discovery by astronomers. Researchers from the European Southern Observatory say these “rogue planets” float in space and don’t orbit a star — like the Earth and the rest of the planets in our solar system do. The planets […]
New Puzzle Bobble game in development

A new Puzzle Bobble game is in development, Taito announced. In a new video, new Puzzle Bobble game director Tsuyoshi Tozaki said, “I can’t give you any more details right now, Bub, but I can tell you that as the original bubble shooter game, Puzzle Bobble will of course include its trademark simple gameplay so anyone can play it, but we’re also taking notes from Bubble Bobble 4 Friends where you can have fun with friends and family, and we’re packing all those ideas into the new game!”
The Puzzle Is Just The Beginning Of The Fun With This Deal

Whether you’re someone who loves a good old-fashion puzzle or if you just happen to like suspense, street-art collective, MSCHF, has just what you’re looking for to scratch either itch. And with just a week remaining before the Christmas holiday, MSCHF’s latest offering also makes for the perfect gift.
The Best Desktop Computers of 2021

Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one PC or a traditional standalone tower, our testers have you covered. Reviewed’s writers have spent hours trying out popular prebuilt PCs, and there are some solid options out there for folks who want something a little bigger, or more customizable, than your standard laptop. You don’t have to break the bank to own a machine you’ll love and enjoy for years to come.
Puzzle-Inspired Kids Furniture

Palipeli is a line of puzzle-like kids furniture. Mikko Halonen designed the collection to grow in height as needed throughout the years. The Finnish furniture designer created the line of children's furniture as a kid-friendly DIY assembly kit. Kids can put the chairs together like a puzzle, making for an exciting at home activity. Moreover, the assembly "teaches causal connections to a child: if it is assembled incorrectly, it will not work."
KC Computer Science Week

Keystone College recently celebrated National Computer Science Education Week from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12. Computer Science Education Week is celebrated each December to honor the memory of Grace Hopper, known as the first pioneer of computer programming, born on Dec. 9, 1906.
Portable Ice-Breaker Games

'Storyology' makes starting conversations easy with its simple and portable design. The wooden spin board design contains twelve topics to land on, encouraging players to share stories and anecdotes. The game is compact as it is 4.2" in diameter and is handmade from plywood, 100% recycled kraft cardstock, and a metal tack.
