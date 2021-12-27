ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Society Pass Stock Was Slipping Today

By Jeremy Bowman
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) were pulling back today after the Southeast Asian e-commerce stock went on a dramatic run last week when it was added to the Russell 2000 index, giving investors confidence in its future. After a whopping gain of 382% last week in what appeared to...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Under $100 You Can Buy and Hold Forever

We're riding along with one of the longest bull markets in history. As a consequence, many good stocks have seen their prices shoot up well into the triple -- and even quadruple -- digits. But there are plenty of quality titles out there that don't require spending half of a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2022

Investors will sleep well at night knowing they own these profitable, time-tested, proven winners. When the curtain closes on 2021 tomorrow, it'll assuredly go down as another above-average year for the widely followed S&P 500. With a gain of close to 26% through last weekend, the broad-based index had more than doubled-up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Sopa#Southeast Asian#Society Pass#Sea Limited
Motley Fool

This Growth Stock Could Be a Surprise Metaverse Pick in 2022

Intel believes the metaverse will drive massive demand increases for chips. Nvidia's GPU dominance and AMD's rising data center market share remain obstacles to Intel's success. Intel stock could foster a comeback on a large revenue base and a low earnings multiple. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has moved in a different direction...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in January

Dividend stocks have a long history of handily outperforming non-dividend-paying companies. This pair of income-generating stocks offers a healthy combination of growth and value. If history is our guide, the best thing an investor can do with his cash is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies prove that over long...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Stock Yields Over 8% and Could Be Worth a Look

Mortgage REITs are known for their high dividend yields, but they aren't right for all investors, and some are a little too risky for most. However, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) might be worth a closer look for income-seekers. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why this commercial mortgage lender could be a good combination of income and safety.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

Why TSMC Is the 1 Stock I Would Buy and Hold for the Next 5 Years

In this segment from "The Five" recorded on Dec. 14, Motley Fool contributors Connor Allen and Trevor Jennewine discuss the merits of one of Connor's top stock picks. Trevor Jennewine: Like I just mentioned, analysts are forecasting at least two rate hikes next year, maybe three. Because higher interest rates tend to slow economic growth, it makes it more expensive, the cost of capital goes up, so it's more expensive to take out those loans. That tends to hurt quickly growing businesses. As a result, a lot of growth stocks tend to struggle in high-interest rate environments. With that in mind, if you had to pick one stock to buy and hold over the next five years, which stock would you choose and why? Connor, let's go with you.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stocks Glowed Green Today

As 2021 burns down to a nub, prospects are looking good for a greener 2022 for cannabis investors -- and a new report from MarijuanaMoment.net is sending shares of marijuana stocks higher today. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, shares of. Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) are up 2.4%. Charlotte's Web Holdings...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Upstart, SoFi, and MoneyLion All Rose Today

The Labor Department reported fewer jobless claims than what experts had been projecting. Fintech stocks have sold off broadly over the past few months. Valuations are better, although not necessarily cheap. What happened. Shares of many fintech stocks bounced higher on the second-to-last day of trading in 2021, which seemed...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

These stocks have outperformed this year, but there's nothing of substance to support their current valuations. For many investors, the New Year is a time of reflection. They're thinking about what trends they want to buy into for the upcoming year and what stocks might help make them rich. However,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set To Soar in 2022's First Half and Beyond

The $1 trillion infrastructure bill paves the way for construction growth. Virtual branded shoes and apparel could lead to real-money purchases. Consumers of a leading media giant will soon feel the force of the metaverse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average includes multiple companies that stand out as a strong fit...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

ARK Invest added to its 2U, Teladoc, and Blade Air Mobility positions on Wednesday. The three stocks have been cut by more than half since peaking earlier this year. Cathie Wood isn't afraid to add to her losers. This could be a year to forget for Cathie Wood. The founder,...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy