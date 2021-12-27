Zay Jones Becomes a Weapon for Carr, Raiders

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tom LaMarre
Wide receiver Zay Jones was relatively quiet for the Las Vegas Raiders for much of this season, until recently and especially last Monday night against the Cleveland Browns and Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

The 6-2, 200-pound Jones tied his season-high with six receptions for 50 yards in the Raiders' 17-13 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, a follow-up of his performance on Monday night as the Raiders beat the Cleveland Browns.

Jones caught a season-high six passes against the Browns game for 67 yards and helped set up Daniel Carlson’s 48-yard field goal with no time left that gave the Raiders a 16-14 victory at Cleveland.

That came one series after quarterback Derek Carr tried to hit Jones with a bomb that was intercepted by Browns by cornerback Greedy Williams at the Cleveland 16-yard-line with 2:47 left in the game, and the Raiders were doomed.

“It was heartbreaking,” said Jones, who admitted afterward that he did accelerate enough toward the ball, helping cause the interception. “To be honest, I was a little defeated. … When I came back to the sideline, I was frustrated and Derek grabbed me and said, ‘I’m coming right back to you, and you are going to win this game for us.’ It just reignited a fire in me.”

Carr also told his defense: “I promise we will win the game. Just get the ball back.”

The Raiders defense did exactly that, forcing the Browns to go three-and-out, and Las Vegas got the ball back on its own 30-yard-line with 1:50 left in the game, and Carr led the Silver and Black to the 28th game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime in his career.

Carr completed 5-of-6 passes for 51 yards, including two to Jones for 27 yards, the second a 15-yarder that got the Raiders to the Cleveland 30-yard-line, where Carr spiked the ball to stop the clock with three seconds left and set up Carlson’s game-winning kick.

Jones also caught a 17-yard pass from Carr during the drive that was nullified by a holding penalty.

“I went to (Jones) right after that pick and I said, ‘I’m counting on you and we're gonna win this game,’” Carr said after the game. "I knew I needed him, and I wanted him to know, ‘Not only do I need you, but I believe in you.’ I trust him. I’m just happy that we got the ball back not for my own sake, but so that he could get the ball back in his hands. He won the game for us. It was awesome.

“It’s beautiful to think about that (last pass play) because it was an audible that coach told me about during the week, saying: ‘Hey if we ever get this look, get ready for this play,’ and Zay Jones was it.”

Jones was a second-round draft choice (No. 37 overall) of the Buffalo Bills out of East Carolina in 2017 after being named first-team All-American and had his best season for the Bills in 2018 when he caught 56 passes for 562 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, on Oct. 7, 2019, the Bills traded him to the Raiders for a fifth-round draft choice.

In a reserve role, Jones caught 20 passes for 147 yards without a touchdown that season and had only 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown last year.

Jones became more vital this season when starting wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was released after being responsible for a fatal DUI accident.

While Jones has caught only 34 passes for 399 yards and a touchdown in 15 games this season, he has made 25 receptions for 222 yards in the last five games.

“Since he got to our team, every time I ask him to throw (before practice), he’s there at 6 a.m.,” Carr said. “Every time. He never missed one. So, to see him produce the game winner like that … I hope everyone in the world roots for Zay Jones because he works harder than anybody on our team.”

And Jones showed against the Browns and Broncos how valuable he can be, so look for him next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

