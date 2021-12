(Blomkest MN-) The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is liberalizing fishing regulations on Lake Wakanda from today through Feb. 27. The liberalized fishing rules are in response to a lake rehabilitation project that will temporarily draw down water levels. Minnesota residents with a fishing license may take for their personal use all species of fish in any quantity and in any manner; except they are not allowed to use seines, hoopnets, fyke nets or explosives. Carp, buffalo, bullhead and suckers that are taken from Lake Wakanda may be sold. Anglers must obey all private property trespassing laws. Also, it is against the law to discard fish on shore or on lake ice.

