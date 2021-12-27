Ronald D. Lute, age 85 of West Union, Ohio, passed away December 24, 2021. He was born January 29, 1936 in West Union to the late Otis and Opal Lute. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Lute. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ann (Bayless) Lute of West Union and brother Melvin (Johanna) Lute of Independence, Kentucky. He is also survived by his children, Linda Lute of Winchester, Debbie Lute of Greenfield and Rhonda (Scott) McFarland of West Union; daughter in law, Sharon Lute of Manchester; grandchildren Amber (Jon) Copas, Summer (Shawn) Anon, Dusty (David) Knauff, Savannah (Nathan) Bennington, and Carson (finance-Madison) McFarland; great-grandchildren Ryken Copas, Kelden Copas, Aidan Anon, Cory (Cassandra) Tolle, and Caesynn McFarland; great-great grandchild Weston James Denver Tolle; and many other family and dear friends. Ronnie owned and operated his own HVAC, plumbing and electrical business for many years in West Union. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and member of the Veterans Club, active as a member of the honor guard in the local V.F.W. Ronnie had a love for history and the outdoors which included his favorite hobbies of hunting and fishing, along with watching Reds baseball and Ohio State football. He loved spending time with his family and many close friends. If it needed fixed, Ronnie was the guy that everyone called in Adams County, often times never charging for his knowledge and services. He was quick with a joke and a smile, always willing to help others in times of need. The public visitation is from 1 – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union3. The public graveside funeral is at 3 .m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the West Union Village Cemetery. Scott McFarland will officiate. The Adams County Honor Guard will perform a military graveside service. The family is requesting that all attendees please wear a mask due to the recent spike in COVID. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ron Lute Memorial Scholarship Fund, set up at First State Bank, National Bank of Adams County, or through the family’s Venmo or PayPal accounts, to benefit students entering a trade school for certification in electrical, plumbing, or HVAC. Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.