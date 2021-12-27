Experience car free, open streets at Encinitas Cyclovia on Jan. 9

The City of Encinitas will open up its streets for the return of Cyclovia on Sunday, Jan. 9.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. South Coast Highway 101 will be closed to cars completely from D Street to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

Cyclovia’s activities will include a bicycle safety rodeo, a bike and helmet decorating station, and a bike skills course and portable pump track for kids hosted by the San Diego Mountain Bike Association. The San Diego County Bike Coalition will provide bike racks and bike valets for people traveling by bikes downtown and informational booths will share about the city’s many bike and mobility-related programs and projects.

Participating downtown shops and restaurants are set to offer event-day specials.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the City’s Environmental Commission and Traffic and Public Safety Commission, along with other partners. The event is free and open to the public, sponsored by Cox Communications, Ting Internet, AMR Ambulance, San Diego County Bike Coalition, Bike-Walk Encinitas and Oh, goodie! - San Diego for Kids.

For more information, visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia





This story originally appeared in Encinitas Advocate .