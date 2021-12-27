ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other banks temporarily shutter hundreds of branches

By Mark Calvey
Triad Business Journal
Triad Business Journal
 3 days ago
“Many of our locations may have reduced hours,...

1053rnb.com

Several Bank of America Locations Close Temporarily in Charlotte

Bank of America has temporarily closed 11 branches in Charlotte. A spokesperson for the bank said the closures occur in areas where there are fewer visits and not enough staffing. The areas affected include:. Park Road. York Road. South End. Kenilworth Commons. Sharon Road Station. Legacy Union. Carmel Commons. Northeast.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America. Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading higher as stocks rebound following Monday's weakness. US President Biden is expected to announce measures to address the COVID-19 omicron variant, which has driven market volatility in recent weeks. Bank of America shares were...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Disney, Wells Fargo, CVS Among Bank of America Top Picks for 2022

Bank of America named its top stock picks for 2022 in each of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors. Exxon Mobil is another selection. Bank of America named its top stock picks for 2022 in each of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors, including Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report in communications services and Wells Fargo (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report in financial services.
STOCKS
Triad Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.”
TECHNOLOGY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.13% higher to $44.70 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.26% to 36,398.21 and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.10% to 4,786.35. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.99 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Bank of America Corporation?

Bank of America Corporation's (NYSE:BAC) short percent of float has risen 10.0% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 99.07 million shares sold short, which is 1.21% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $3,000? 5 of the Safest Stocks to Buy for 2022

Investors will sleep well at night knowing they own these profitable, time-tested, proven winners. When the curtain closes on 2021 tomorrow, it'll assuredly go down as another above-average year for the widely followed S&P 500. With a gain of close to 26% through last weekend, the broad-based index had more than doubled-up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Stock Yields Over 8% and Could Be Worth a Look

Mortgage REITs are known for their high dividend yields, but they aren't right for all investors, and some are a little too risky for most. However, Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) might be worth a closer look for income-seekers. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 10, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, discusses why this commercial mortgage lender could be a good combination of income and safety.
MARKETS
