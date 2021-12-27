Bengals send Brandon Allen to COVID-19 list, what it means for Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals sent backup quarterback Brandon Allen to the reserve/COVID-19 list on the Monday after the team’s 41-21 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens.

While we don’t have an immediate update on Allen’s status, the main question for the team — and fans — becomes simple: What about Joe Burrow?

In response to the ever-evolving nature of COVID-19 and multiple breakouts for different teams, the NFL and NFLPA recently agreed to tweaked protocols. Close contact mostly isn’t a factor under those new protocols and Burrow is vaccinated.

Meaning, Burrow would have to test positive to miss time. He’d only be tested if he’s determined to be a “high risk vaccinated contact,” selected at random or if he self-reported symptoms.

Cleveland recently had an outbreak in the quarterback room where one passer tested positive, then another did days later. So it’s something to watch for Burrow and Co. — but hardly a reason to panic right now.

In the interim, Jake Browning, a member of the practice squad, functions as the team’s “COVID QB” and would get called up to the main roster for next weekend’s game against the Chiefs if Allen can’t get back in time. He’s been quarantining separate from Burrow and Allen just like the team did in 2020.

In short, something to watch, but not panic over.

The Bengals currently have five active-roster players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.