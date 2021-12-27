ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals send Brandon Allen to COVID-19 list, what it means for Joe Burrow

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KpGqQ_0dWtpUs400

The Cincinnati Bengals sent backup quarterback Brandon Allen to the reserve/COVID-19 list on the Monday after the team’s 41-21 beatdown of the Baltimore Ravens.

While we don’t have an immediate update on Allen’s status, the main question for the team — and fans — becomes simple: What about Joe Burrow?

In response to the ever-evolving nature of COVID-19 and multiple breakouts for different teams, the NFL and NFLPA recently agreed to tweaked protocols. Close contact mostly isn’t a factor under those new protocols and Burrow is vaccinated.

Meaning, Burrow would have to test positive to miss time. He’d only be tested if he’s determined to be a “high risk vaccinated contact,” selected at random or if he self-reported symptoms.

Cleveland recently had an outbreak in the quarterback room where one passer tested positive, then another did days later. So it’s something to watch for Burrow and Co. — but hardly a reason to panic right now.

In the interim, Jake Browning, a member of the practice squad, functions as the team’s “COVID QB” and would get called up to the main roster for next weekend’s game against the Chiefs if Allen can’t get back in time. He’s been quarantining separate from Burrow and Allen just like the team did in 2020.

In short, something to watch, but not panic over.

The Bengals currently have five active-roster players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Baltimore Ravens#Nflpa#Burrow And Co#Chiefs
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Joe Burrow and the Bengals meet Mahomes’ Chiefs. Who wins in Week 17?

Chiefs -5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Chiefs are currently the only team to officially clinch an AFC playoff spot. They sit atop the NFL standings in the AFC, with an 11-4 record. Keep in mind, this team started the season 1-2, then 2-3, and everybody was panicking. While the Chiefs have not quite been the same dominant point-scoring machine offensively this year, they’re still top four in points per game (28.1).
NFL
FanSided

NFL quarterback rankings: Joe Burrow goes off

In a game defining their season, the Cincinnati Bengals watched young quarterback Joe Burrow take wing, destroying the Baltimore Ravens. Our 2021 FanSided NFL quarterback rankings go live each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season, and we use a sliding scale incorporating current and past performances, with the former meaning more as the year goes on.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs DC Has Telling Comment About QB Joe Burrow

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale lit a fire under Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow by taking a subtle shot at him prior to last weekend’s game. “Aaron Rodgers is a Hall of Fame quarterback, and I don’t think we’re ready to buy a gold jacket for Joe [Burrow],” Martindale said when asked if the Ravens’ defense would defend Burrow the way they defended Rodgers.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

Wrist Check: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Gifts Entire Offensive Linemen Customized Iced-Out G-Shocks

Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow is showing his greatest appreciation to his offensive linemen with customized, diamond-encrusted Casio G-Shock watches. Burrow enlisted jeweler Leo Frost, who has worked with other NFL athletes in the past to bring their iced-out pieces to life. ESPN reported that Burrow had reached out to Frost a month prior to Christmas with the idea of wanting to get his O-line a memorable gift. While some my have chosen Rolex watches or another brand of luxury watches to customize, Burrow and Frost decided to give one of the most durable watches in the industry an upgraded look.
NFL
UPI News

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.
NFL
NBC Sports

Joe Burrow sees “big opportunity” for Bengals against Chiefs

A win at home in Week 17 will clinch the AFC North for the Bengals, but getting that victory will not be a walk in the park. The Bengals will welcome the hottest team in football to Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday. The Chiefs have won eight straight games and currently rank as the top seed in the AFC with the playoffs around the corner.
NFL
WLWT 5

Bengals' Joe Burrow named FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' Joe Burrow is adding another title to his name this week after being named the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Burrow set a franchise record Sunday, doing something no other Bengals quarterback has done. Burrow set the franchise record for passing yards in...
NFL
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind John Madden Cause of Death: Legendary NFL Hall of Fame Coach Dead at 85

The NFL confirmed that the legendary Hall of Fame coach and announcer, John Madden, passed away at the age of 85. In a press release, the National Football League announced his death Tuesday afternoon, December 28. Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, "On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe, and their families."
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy