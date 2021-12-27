ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks goalie Marc-André Fleury goes into the NHL’s COVID-19

By PHIL THOMPSON Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Marc-André Fleury into COVID-19 protocol Monday. He’s the second Hawk to go on the COVID list since Calvin de Haan went in a week ago. De Haan was removed Monday....

abc17news.com

Blackhawks’ Lacquette becomes NHL’s 1st First Nations scout

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Brigette Lacquette became the first Indigenous woman to scout for an NHL team when she was hired by the Chicago Blackhawks this year. Making history is familiar for Lacquette, who became the first First Nations woman to play hockey for Canada in a Winter Olympics in 2018. The defender earned a silver medal, but was left off Canada’s Olympic roster for 2022. Lacquette says she really loves her new job with the team.
NHL
NHL

Fleury named Unmasked Goalie of the Year

Winning Vezina Trophy with Golden Knights, adjusting technique after trade to Blackhawks earn him award. Marc-Andre Fleury may seem like an obvious choice as the winner of the 2021 Unmasked Goalie of the Year, but the reasons for selecting him go beyond winning his first Vezina Trophy, voted as the top goalie in the NHL on June 29 or becoming the third goalie in NHL history to win 500 games on Dec. 9.
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Bruins' Brad Marchand speaks out on taxi squads, Olympic decision

Brad Marchand isn’t shy to speak his mind and he's done just that again. The Boston Bruins star forward posted a statement on social media Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the NHL’s recent decision on taxi squads and withdrawing from participating in February's Winter Olympics in Beijing. Marchand’s...
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

NHL Winter Classic: Justin Morneau’s Backyard Hockey Game Tradition

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Baseball and hockey will take center ice this weekend when the NHL Winter Classic comes to Target Field on New Year’s Day. This week, special correspondent Carly Zucker is sharing some unique stories from the State of Hockey. She met up with former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau and Wild winger Mark Parrish during a backyard hockey game among their retired teammates. CARLY ZUCKER: Winter Classic is coming is coming to Minneapolis, little did we know this is happening right in our backyard. How did this pickup game start? JUSTIN MORNEAU: A lot of us guys are looking for...
NHL
FOX Sports

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
NWI.com

Lockett on verge of career high after rough bout with COVID

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Lockett probably only needs one, maybe two catches Sunday to reach a new career-high for yards receiving in a single season. After dealing with COVID-19, Lockett will have a greater appreciation for the accomplishment. “I’m just thankful for more so each day that I...
NFL

