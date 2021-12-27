ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals snap counts vs. Ravens show expanding role for Ja'Marr Chase

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZPiD_0dWtp0il00

Lost amid the hype of Joe Burrow dominating the Baltimore Ravens in historical fashion is a bit of newish usage for star wideout Ja’Marr Chase.

Chase fell behind Tee Higgins during the 41-21 blowout of the Ravens. He caught seven passes for 125 yards. Higgins was unstoppable, catching 12 passes for 194 yards and two scores.

But it’s Chase who broke a bit of a dry spell, at least in part thanks to some savvy coaching.

A few weeks removed from suggesting he’d like more usage out of the slot and to move around more on the field, Bengals coaches granted him that wish.

As PFF’s Andrew Russell pointed out, Chase got to work out of the slot more than usual and it worked to great effect:

Generally speaking, Chase hasn’t been in the slot much since Tyler Boyd is one of the NFL’s best slot wideouts. But it’s clear Bengals coaches aren’t opposed to mixing it up and giving defenses new looks — especially late in the season when games matter the most.

Here’s a look at the full snap counts from Sunday’s win, which featured Bengals starters staying in late while up by 20 — and they’re not sorry about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G06jK_0dWtp0il00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQsIC_0dWtp0il00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ravens Get Discouraging Thursday News On Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Wednesday, a sign that he was making progress in his recovery. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status is a bit concerning. Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic is reporting that Jackson was not participating in the portion of Thursday’s practice that...
NFL
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Released A Quarterback On Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have a noticeable lack of quarterbacks that are on the active roster and healthy heading into Week 17. But that didn’t prevent the organization from letting go of one of its practice squad signal-callers. According to an official announcement, the Ravens released quarterback Kenji Bahar from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja'marr Chase
FanSided

Ex-QB Lamar Jackson grits it out for Rams

After missing the last 2 games with an ankle injury, ex-Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday for the Ravens to prepare for a game against the Rams. The Louisville legend injured his ankle on Dec. 12th when the Ravens lost to a “sweater-party” to Cleveland. The question is whether or not he will suit up on Sunday.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

After missing 2 games with ankle injury, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice Wednesday

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Wednesday, raising hopes that he’ll be ready to return for Sunday’s pivotal game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson hadn’t practiced since the Ravens’ Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12, when he was carted off the field with an ankle injury. He was also inactive for the Ravens’ past two games, losses to the Green Bay Packers ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, Week 17

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals have released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams had a pair of players absent from practice to start the week. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Shoulder...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Marr#American Football#Pff#Pff Andrewr
profootballnetwork.com

Chiefs vs. Bengals Prediction, Pick: Joe Burrow and the Bengals meet Mahomes’ Chiefs. Who wins in Week 17?

Chiefs -5 (Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook) The Chiefs are currently the only team to officially clinch an AFC playoff spot. They sit atop the NFL standings in the AFC, with an 11-4 record. Keep in mind, this team started the season 1-2, then 2-3, and everybody was panicking. While the Chiefs have not quite been the same dominant point-scoring machine offensively this year, they’re still top four in points per game (28.1).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens’ Defense Took A Significant Hit On Tuesday

The hits just keep on coming for the Baltimore Ravens. On Tuesday, the team placed two key members of their defense on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Outside linebackers Tyus Bowser and Justin Houston were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon. It’s unclear if they’ll be able to return in time for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson remains a mystery as playoff hopes rest on his shoulders | COMMENTARY

Several months ago, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a candidate to become the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Now, he’s become one of the league’s great mysteries. The only question remaining in 2021 is if he can save the Ravens’ playoff hopes with two regular-season games remaining. Unfortunately, no one knows the answer. Entering Wednesday, the last time the fourth-year quarterback stepped ...
NFL
UPI News

Colts place Wentz on COVID-19 list; Eagles, Bengals QBs separated

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, the team announced. Wentz, who is unvaccinated, could miss the Colts' Week 17 game against the Las Vegas Raiders if he tested positive for COVID-19. He would be out for five days if he is a close contact, which means he still could play, according to NFL protocol.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy