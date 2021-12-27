ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Burrow owns the Ravens in a historical sense, at least for now

By Chris Roling
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dominates the Baltimore Ravens in a way few other quarterbacks have done to opposing teams in the past.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Burrow is the first player in NFL history to pass for 900 yards against a single opponent in a season, breaking a record previously held by Joe Montana and Dan Marino.

This started in Week 7, when Burrow passed for 416 yards and three scores during a 41-17 beatdown of the Ravens in Baltimore (201 and one of the scores went to Ja’Marr Chase).

It continued in Week 16, as the Ravens came to Cincinnati and coughed up a Bengals franchise record 525 passing yards and four scores to Burrow (his top three receivers had 85-plus yards with Tee Higgins tallying 194 and two scores).

The total tally for Burrow? A whopping 941 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception, 71 completion percentage.

That second blowout win came on the heels of a Ravens coach giving Burrow some serious bulletin-board material.

After the win, Burrow told reporters he heard the comments:

Did you see (Ravens defensive coordinator) Wink Martindale’s comments about not giving out gold jackets just yet?

“Yeah, I did.”

Did that mean anything or resonate to you at all?

“I think it was an unnecessary comment. I wouldn’t say I was offended by it. I’m in year two. Who knows what’s going to happen down the road? I didn’t think it was a necessary comment.”

Was it on your mind as you were throwing for 525 yards?

“Maybe.”

Rest assured the Ravens will be looking for revenge next season, though maybe saying quite a bit less before playing Burrow.

