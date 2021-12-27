ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

INCIDENT A Private Learjet was involved in a hard landing at Cancun Airport

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA private Learjet 35A sustained substantial damage, ripping both engines when it was involved in a hard landing incident at Cancun Airport. The...

KOLD-TV

Pilot makes emergency landing at Tucson International Airport

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Tucson International Airport, a small aircraft made a safe emergency landing on Sunday, Dec. 19 at approximately 4:05 p.m. KOLD News 13 was there to watch the plane make the landing. Flight tracking websites showed that the pilot flew in circles for...
TUCSON, AZ
fox8live.com

Tyler Perry involved in a car accident after leaving L.A. airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tyler Perry was involved in a car accident Wednesday night (Dec. 15) after leaving the airport. According to TMZ, Perry was driving through Sherman Oaks in his Bently when the accident happened. The other vehicle involved in the accident was a Honda Accord. Initial reports say...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Florida State
FOX 28 Spokane

Bozeman Airport runway cleared from disabled aircraft landing

BELGRADE, Mont. – The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport runway is cleared after a Cessna business jet aircraft landed on the main runway with nose gear up. Tonight a Cessna Citation landed with nose gear up on our main runway. We are currently working on moving the aircraft off the runway.— Bozeman Airport (@BozemanAirport) December 30, 2021.
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
Radar Online.com

Colorado I-70 Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' 110-Year Sentence Reduced To 10 Years After Kim Kardashian Expresses Support

The truck driver, who was given 110 years in prison for an accident that killed four, has been granted clemency after his sentencing sparked outrage among the nation and caused activist Kim Kardashian to speak up. Article continues below advertisement. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos' sentence was greatly reduced on Thursday. The 26-year-old...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Woman Hit And Killed By Light Rail Train In Denver On Christmas Identified As Brittany Metz

DENVER (CBS4) – The woman who died on Christmas afternoon after being hit by a light rail train in Denver has been identified as 36-year-old Brittany Metz. Police believe she was walking on the tracks — and say it does not appear she intended to be hit. Officers responded to the area near Acoma Street and Iowa Avenue on Saturday. (credit: CBS) The area is near tracks for RTD light rail and freight trains. (credit: CBS) “The investigation revealed that an adult female pedestrian was walking northbound and was struck by the light rail train going northbound,” officials with the Denver Police Department stated. “It is believed that the pedestrian was on the tracks at the time of the crash.” “Preliminary information does not indicate that pedestrian’s actions to move in front of the train were intentional,” officials stated. On December 25, 2021, at 3:49 pm, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner responded to light rail vs pedestrian crash at W. Florida Avenue and S. Acoma Street. Ms. Brittany Metz, DOB 02/01/1985, was pronounced dead on scene. An autopsy was completed, and the cause and manner of death is pending investigation.  
DENVER, CO
CBS Sacramento

Search Crews Out In Force For 1st Clear Day Since Effort To Find Missing Skier At Northstar Began

NORTHSTAR SKI RESORT (CBS13) — Search and rescue crews are taking advantage of the first clear day since the effort to find a skier who went missing at Northstar resort began. Rory Angelotta, 43, didn’t show up for Christmas dinner with his friends. He had told them that he was going to hit the slopes before meeting up with them, and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says his ski pass was scanned at the Comstock lift that morning. There has been no sign of Angelotta ever since. Extreme weather conditions have hampered the search effort. During the series of storms that dumped snow...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KUTV

Provo father, 12-year-old son die in crash with semi near Utah/Arizona border

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two members of a Provo family have died following a crash near St. George on the Arizona side of the border. The Arizona Department of Public Safety told 2News the crash happened Wednesday at approximately 9:45 p.m. A passenger car, a Mustang sedan, was...
NBCMontana

Delays at Bozeman airport after plane lands with nose gear up

Missoula, MT — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport tweeted Wednesday night that crews were working to move a Cessna Citation plane off the main runway after it landed with its nose gear up. It took crews over three hours to move the aircraft, causing multiple delays and cancellations. There were...
BOZEMAN, MT

