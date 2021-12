No injuries were reported after a car struck the facade of nail salon in Red Bank Monday morning. The crash was the second such accident at the salon in three years. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a Lexus sedan driven by an unidentified motorist hit the facade alongside the K Nail Salon on North Bridge Avenue, home to a Wawa convenience store and other shops.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO