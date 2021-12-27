ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jean-Marc Vallée, 'Dallas Buyers Club' Director, Dead At 58

By Jason Hall
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ibRR2_0dWto33300
Photo: Getty Images

Director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée , best known for the film Dallas Buyers Club and the HBO series Big Little Lies , has died at the age of 58.

Deadline reports Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack on Christmas Day (December 25) while preparing to host guests the following day at his riverside cabin outside of Quebec City, according to multiple sources.

The Montreal native began his career making short films and made his feature debut with Black List in 1995, before achieving breakthrough success with the 2005 film C.R.A.Z.Y. , which won four Genie Awards in Canada including Best Picture, Screenplay and Director, according to Deadline .

Vallée directed several more films before Dallas Buyers Club , a biographical drama based on Ron Woodroff -- a Texas electrician who was diagnosed with AIDS and given a month to live -- starring Matthew McConaughey .

The film won Oscars for both McConaughey (Best Actor) and Jared Leto (Best Supporting Actor), while also being nominated for Best Picture.

Valée later turned his attention to television, beginning with the critically acclaimed Big Little Lies in 2017.

The HBO drama won eight Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series and Outstanding Directing for Valée, who also won the DGA Award for Outstanding Directing for the series.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Matthew McConaughey and Wife Camila Alves McConaughey Step Out for Date Night at Sing 2 Premiere

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey arrived in style to the premiere of his latest film, Sing 2. The actor, 52, walked into the Greek Theater in Los Angeles in a clay brown three-piece suit while his wife, 39, selected a tiered beige gown with a cross-over halter neck for the occasion. She accessorized the look with chandelier earrings and matching rings.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
thebrag.com

Nicole Kidman says she’s “shattered” over former colleague’s death

Acclaimed director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who counts Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club amongst some of his hugely successful projects, died suddenly this past weekend at age 58. Vallée’s representative Bumble Ward confirmed to The Times that he passed away from a heart attack on Christmas day...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Hollywood Reporter

Angourie Rice on Her ‘No Way Home’ Easter Egg and “Heartbreaking” ‘Mare of Easttown’ Scene

Angourie Rice began 2021 on HBO’s Mare of Easttown, one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the year, and then she closed out the year with a cameo in the pandemic era’s biggest blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home. As a native Australian, Rice was grateful to be able to shoot Mare and No Way Home during the same trip to the States since each journey home, at the time, required a two-week hotel quarantine. Rice has played Midtown High newscaster Betty Brant throughout the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man trilogy, and as of No Way Home, her character is an intern...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Dallas Buyers Club#Hbo#Best Picture Screenplay
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WORLD
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy