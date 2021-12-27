Saints Must Recapture Home Mojo

The Saints have two home games left, and they have to deliver in them to help push them into the postseason.

There's really no easy way to say it, but the Saints haven't been good at home in 2021. Technically, the team is 2-4 at home this season, but have only won one game at the Superdome due to the opener being played in Jacksonville. Even with COVID-19 limiting fans and putting a damper on the league last season, New Orleans managed to pull out a 6-2 record at home.

Being in the Superdome has produced tons of energy this season, and the blame can't be put on the fans. With everything that's happened regarding slow starts, bad play, or whatever you chalk it up to, it's absolutely hurt the fan experience that so many were accustomed to seeing over the past several years.

The norm is now a sub-70,000 crowd attendance, and something many don't talk about this season, as the numbers hovered at 73,000-plus in prior seasons. Some of that could be attributed to the reseller market or game matchup itself. That number is certain to go up in the coming years, but to suggest that missing almost 4,000 fans from action this season and the impact that could be made from having them is a bit of an understatement.

New Orleans has been outscored 139-105 at the Superdome this season, and the only reason it's not more lopsided was due to the Week 8 win over the Bucs. Coincidentally enough, opposing teams have won scoring at least 27 points against the Saints. Aside the Bills game on Thanksgiving, all opponents needed were 27 points to beat the Saints.

Essentially, the season is down to three games, and the task at hand could not be more clear and obvious. Win the final few games you have, and you're in the postseason after some of the most improbable odds. It's that simple. We can split hairs on the mathematically complex scenarios that could happen if New Orleans drops this game, but this also a team who hasn't hid behind the multiple excuses they could make for the way this season has played out.

Past teams from the 2012, 2014-2016 couldn't deliver in these situations. They fought back hard, but fell short in the end of it all. Even as talent-deficient as this roster is going into Monday night, it still feels hard to pick against Sean Payton. Call me a complete optimist, but the Saints are a team that no one would want to play in the postseason, especially if their defense can play on the level they did against the Bucs. They can figure things out enough offensively, and it could lead them to where they want to go.

For the next two home games, it doesn't matter what era you came on board as a Saints fan. If you're fortunate enough to attend, this is a team that is going to need to lean on you now more than ever.

