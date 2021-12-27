This Company Wants To Give You A Wine Subscription For Life

Remember when you were a kid and company came over and suddenly mealtimes underwent a serious upgrade? Instead of beanie-weenies from a can, you'd be eating something fancy like fettucine alfredo instead. Who knew Dunkin' Donuts would pull the same trick? Here in the chain's native land, we get your standard variety of donuts: glazed, frosted, sprinkles, jelly, etc.. Sure, they change things up now and then with limited edition donuts, like Halloween 2020's ghost pepper, but that's nothing compared to what they have for their international locations. Korea has kimchi donuts, while in Thailand, pandan custard donuts are on the menu. In China, savory donuts topped with pork floss are super popular.
