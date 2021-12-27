This Company Wants To Give You A Wine Subscription For Life

There's a reason Chick-fil-a is always on those lists for best fast food restaurant. It's just that good. In 2021, it topped the Axios Harris Poll, ranking first when it comes to most trusted brands. And while no one is counting, it isn't the first time that the Eat Mor Chikin' restaurant has held this title, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Chik-fil-a was king of the fast food chain hill in 2019 as well Then of course, there's the American Customer Satisfaction Index which has placed the chicken sandwich company in the number one spot for seven consecutive years. Chik-fil-a is clearly doing something right. And what's not to love? Frozen lemonade, creamy milkshakes, juicy chicken sandwiches that always have two pickles – never one — honestly, we are getting hungry just thinking about their menu items.

RESTAURANTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO