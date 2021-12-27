ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

This Company Wants To Give You A Wine Subscription For Life

By Amanda Tarlton
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you enjoy a glass of red or white wine (or even rosé) in the evening after work, you certainly aren't alone. According to a report from Decanter in 2021, the United States is the biggest consumer of wine in the world — even ahead of France. In fact, in 2020,...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Seasonal 3-Wick Candles

You might never guess, but Aldi actually sells a variety of candles that can bring some peace to your home. The grocery chain has been known to sell Peony Blush candles, Vanilla Frosting Jar Candles, and even a Lime, Basil & Mandarin Glass Candle that can freshen up any space, per Closer.
SHOPPING
Mashed

Burger King's New Value Meal Is Only $5

Burger King plans to enter the new year with a whole new way of operating. According to USA Today, the fast food chain plans to overhaul their menu and cut out several items in order to increase efficiency, particularly in the drive-thru. Since this summer, the chain has also embraced new digital options, including more modern ways to order food, and they remodeled their restaurants in order to stay competitive in the market — one that they are currently falling behind in, according to Eat This, Not That!. And now, the next series of changes may be more value, as the King plans to roll out a new value meal to the tune of $5.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Decanter#Wine Bottle#Wine Club#White Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Americans#Firstleaf#Ap News#French
WATE

Olive Garden might end ‘Never-Ending’ pasta promotion

Rick Cardenas, the president and COO of Darden Restaurants, said in a recent earnings call that Olive Garden is considering ending its Never-Ending Pasta Bowl promotion, which previously allowed customers to partake in unlimited servings of pasta for a fixed price.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Grocery Store Pancake Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Since 1899, Americans have been gobbling up pancakes from pre-made mixes, according to The Nibble. It's not that pancakes — which are usually just a combination of flour, salt, baking powder, butter, eggs, and milk — are at all difficult to make. But the convenience of having a warm, fluffy pancake that takes minutes to put together is hard to resist. Top it with some syrup and your choice of fruit, and you have all the makings of a hearty breakfast.
FOOD & DRINKS
newschain

Dry January: 9 of the best no or low-alcoholic drinks

Whether you’re planning to completely abstain from booze or just cut down, with so many sophisticated no or low-alcohol serves available now, there really isn’t any excuse not to give Dry January your best shot. From alcohol-free sparkle to zero spirits and a couple of bottles with very...
DRINKS
Mashed

Popular Canned Baked Beans, Ranked Worst To Best

Traditionally served with barbecue food or served as an easy dinner side dish, we think that baked beans make a great component to every meal. Classic American baked beans are sweet and savory, made with ingredients such as brown sugar, maple syrup, tomatoes, bacon, or pork; English breakfasts, according to British Grub Hub, are not complete without the serving of baked beans on toast. It is important to note, however, that English baked beans are slightly different in flavor, as they are less sweet and more tomato-forward in taste.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Every Ore Ida French Fry, Ranked Worst To Best

When you think of frozen french fries, chances are that Ore Ida (an abbreviation of Oregon Idaho) is quick to come to mind. According to the company's website, it was founded more than 60 years ago and provides an assortment of food products across the nation. While it is mostly known for its variety of french fry products, Ore Ida also makes tater tots, hashbrowns, and mashed potatoes. You could say they have a handle on the entire potato industry.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Strawberry Cake Mixes Ranked Worst To Best

There's no doubt about it: strawberries are one of the most popular fruits across the globe. When we think of strawberries, we're taken back to that Beatles song "Strawberry Fields Forever," or we fondly reminisce about enjoying some strawberries and whipped cream on a nice summer day. It's an amazingly healthy choice for a treat as well, with strawberries having high levels of Vitamin C, which is vital for healthy skin and a strong immune system. When it comes to desserts, strawberries have made themselves one of the most pinnacle flavors of a sweet treat you can find, from strawberry ice cream and chocolate-covered strawberries to a strawberry parfait or shortcake.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

26 Best Starbucks Keto Drinks

When you think of getting a drink at Starbucks, what first comes to mind? If you're like a lot of people, you'll think of syrupy sweet drinks that are borderline overwhelming on the palate. Caramel macchiatos, Frappuccinos, and pumpkin spice lattes aren't exactly known for being subtle when it comes to flavor, after all. But if you're cutting back on sugar and carbs or are currently on a keto diet, it may feel like Starbucks is a no-go spot entirely. What drinks will you be able to order from there other than black coffee?
FOOD & DRINKS
News4Jax.com

Pop the bubbly! You can now bring the party to you!

A vintage mobile bar is a memorable alternative to keg party pumps, tubs of ice with jockey boxes on folding tables, Pourbox beer trailers and beer truck rentals for your corporate or special event. For your special event Bubbles and Brew provides a truly unique Cozy Caravan that can be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Mashed

A Dunkin' Employee May Have Leaked A New Drink Flavor On Reddit

Dunkin' has pioneered some very inventive flavors over the years. According to Restaurant Clicks, the coffee and donut chain has excelled at finding ways to imbue their coffee with peanut butter, butter pecan, and pumpkin flavors, among many others. While these crowd-pleasing taste sensations have hit the mark for a good number of customers, it can take some time for the chain to roll out new flavors — and anyone who likes variety can get impatient. Luckily, fans of Dunkin's coffee can now start to get excited for a future option that may have just leaked over on Reddit. A user on r/DunkinDonuts posted a picture of a plastic container of Brown Sugar Cookie syrup with the title, "New Brown Sugar Cookie is actually delicious. Can't wait for y'all to try it."
DRINKS
Mashed

Why Reddit Says You Should Never Become A Chef

It's no secret that kitchen staff in the restaurant industry are experiencing burnout. Chefs and cooks often work long hours in hot, enclosed environments and are encouraged to participate in what Vice calls a "work until you drop culture." Mental health is suffering among these individuals — Vice cited a Unite study that revealed that 51% of chefs experience symptoms of depression due to working extended hours: 56% said they have taken painkillers, 27% use alcohol, and 41% take stimulants just to make it through service.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Amaury Guichon Says This Pastry From School Of Chocolate Was Close To Perfection - Exclusive

As much as you wish he did, Amaury Guichon does not have a dessert shop. According to his Pastry Academy website, the sweet treats baked there are unfortunately not for sale. Neither, according to Guichon's personal website, does the pastry chef extraordinaire sell any of his other magical creations in any other commercial capacity. Occasionally — very occasionally these days — he might accept an assignment on commission, the world-famous chocolatier let on in an exclusive interview with Mashed. Unless you're like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (for whom Guichon once crafted a chocolate dumbbell, which you can moon over on The Gram), you'll have to live vicariously through Guichon's social media.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi's Açaí Superfruit Packs Make Breakfast A Snap

Full of color and flavor, açaí bowls can make waking up in the morning a whole lot easier. You've probably heard the name thrown around before, and maybe tried a bowl or two, but do you actually know what this trendy breakfast food is?. According to Healthline, the...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A's Most-Ordered Menu Item Of 2021 May Not Surprise You

There's a reason Chick-fil-a is always on those lists for best fast food restaurant. It's just that good. In 2021, it topped the Axios Harris Poll, ranking first when it comes to most trusted brands. And while no one is counting, it isn't the first time that the Eat Mor Chikin' restaurant has held this title, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Chik-fil-a was king of the fast food chain hill in 2019 as well Then of course, there's the American Customer Satisfaction Index which has placed the chicken sandwich company in the number one spot for seven consecutive years. Chik-fil-a is clearly doing something right. And what's not to love? Frozen lemonade, creamy milkshakes, juicy chicken sandwiches that always have two pickles – never one — honestly, we are getting hungry just thinking about their menu items.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

What Is Fan Tuan And What Does It Taste Like?

Rice is a big part of global food culture and we consume it in different ways: boiled, fried, in soups, as stuffing, or even as part of dessert. While you're probably familiar with risotto and congee, you might know little to nothing about fan tuan, a rice-centric breakfast staple in Taiwan and Shanghai that has managed to cross the Pacific to show up at eateries in New York (via The New York Times).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Reddit Is Jealous Of The Donuts At This Dunkin' In Germany

Remember when you were a kid and company came over and suddenly mealtimes underwent a serious upgrade? Instead of beanie-weenies from a can, you'd be eating something fancy like fettucine alfredo instead. Who knew Dunkin' Donuts would pull the same trick? Here in the chain's native land, we get your standard variety of donuts: glazed, frosted, sprinkles, jelly, etc.. Sure, they change things up now and then with limited edition donuts, like Halloween 2020's ghost pepper, but that's nothing compared to what they have for their international locations. Korea has kimchi donuts, while in Thailand, pandan custard donuts are on the menu. In China, savory donuts topped with pork floss are super popular.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

79K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy