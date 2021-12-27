Seahawks: Their 6 highest and 6 lowest PFF player grades from Week 16

The Seahawks imploded in the fourth quarter against the Bears on Sunday, blowing a 10-point lead in the closing minutes and losing 25-24. There’s a lot to unpack from a painful loss like that, including thinking about major personnel changes in January.

Here are the six highest and six lowest player grades from Pro Football Focus from this week’s game.

Sixth-highest: FS Quandre Diggs: 76.4

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Diggs continued his run of stellar play anchoring Seattle’s defense. He posted a team-high 82.7 tackling grade this week.

Sixth-lowest: TE Colby Parkinson: 52.7

(AP Photo/Justin Rex )

It’s been a very forgettable 2021 campaign for Seahawks tight ends not named Gerald Everett. Parkinson had another poor outing against Chicago, earning a team-low 50.6 passing grade.

Fifth-highest: LB Jordyn Brooks: 78.6

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This was one of the best games of Brooks’ young NFL career and hints at sincere star potential. Brooks has improved dramatically in coverage and earned a team-high 81.5 grade in that department.

Fifth-lowest: DE Rasheem Green: 50.6

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Green continues to pile up sacks (he’s now up to 6.5 for the season) but PFF really seems to hate his game. They gave him another brutal tackling grade this week at 29.5.

Fourth-highest: TE Gerald Everett: 79.1

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Everett has rebounded well since his disastrous three-turnover game. He posted four catches, 68 yards and a touchdown against the Bears and earned the best pass grade (77.5) on the team by far.

Fourth-lowest: LB Bobby Wagner: 46.8

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

It’s mildly concerning that Wagner has among the lowest grades on the team for the second straight game. Decline is inevitable for every player, but when Bobby goes the whole defense might go with him.

Third-highest: DT Poona Ford: 82.4

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Along with Diggs, Ford might just be the most consistent player on the team this entire season. This week his run defense grade (75.1) was the second-highest after Alton Robinson.

Third-lowest: QB Russell Wilson: 49.9

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

By the box score, Wilson appeared to have a decent game. A closer examination shows glaring flaws, though. Whether his finger is bothering him or not, Wilson’s game is clearly off. He is the lowest-graded player on the Seahawks’ offense for the second straight week.

Second-highest: DE Carlos Dunlap: 84.9

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

If Dunlap had been playing like this all season, Seattle might have a very different record. Dunlap has posted five sacks over his last two games and his 83.5 pass-rush grade was a team-best this week.

Second-lowest: DT Robert Nkemdiche: 44.4

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Former first-round pick Nkemdiche just can’t seem to find his footing in the NFL. His tackling grade (26.3) was the team’s lowest against Chicago.

Highest grade: RB Rashaad Penny: 89.8

The last thing Seahawks fans have gotten to enjoy down the stretch is this sudden explosion from Penny. Over the last three games he’s finally been delivering on his potential and is making a strong case to get re-signed. Penny finished with 135 yards and a score on 17 carries.

Lowest: DB Ugo Amadi: 40.8

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Modern defenses in the NFL need quality slot corners and Amadi simply isn’t getting it done. He posted Seattle’s lowest coverage grade (39.5) and also ranked second-to-last in tackling (27.1).