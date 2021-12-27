ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQEAo_0dWtlfCf00

( WTRF ) — Walgreens said it has recovered after a temporary site outage Monday that created problems for users trying to book COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the website was also plagued by slow load times. Some users reported the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and others were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

“Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” the company said in a statement to NBC . “The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience.”

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

This robot is a server at a Clovis IHOP

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robot is waiting tables at an IHOP in Clovis, helping reduce the workload for the restaurant’s human staff members. The robot, colored in IHOP blue and white, takes food and drinks to customers at the iHOP at Sierra Vista Mall. Manager Maria Cantoriano says the robot helps keep the business […]
CLOVIS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
FOX40

CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Thursday not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant. The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Tesla Model 3 recall over rear camera connection

NEW YORK (AP) — Tesla is recalling certain Model 3s because a coaxial cable for its backup camera can become worn and fail to transmit images to the dashboard console. All Model 3s from model years 2017 to 2020 are included in the recall, with as many as 356,309 cars affected, according to the National […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Wtrf#Updownradar#Nbc#Rolypp
FOX40

Foresthill residents, travelers rely on community as storm issues persist

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — The record-breaking storm is dumping snow in lower elevations and leaving many in the dark.  PG&E crews are working to restore power in Foresthill. Meanwhile, residents are using machines and manpower to clear feet of snow.  Dave Tachera said he couldn’t use a snow blower because all the snow that fell […]
FORESTHILL, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX40

California prisons fight virus outbreaks amid staff concerns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With a new and more infectious coronavirus variant sweeping California, attorneys representing inmates say violations of health orders by prison staff risk a repeat of the outbreaks that killed dozens in the first year of the pandemic. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is fighting a federal judge’s order that all California prison […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Snow survey brings good news to California, but drought still lingers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (KTXL) — The first snow survey of the season brought hopeful news for California’s water supply. The Department of Water Resources says the state’s snowpack is way above average for this time of year. “We are off to a great start,” said Sean De Guzman, with DWR. The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Storm drenches Southern California, shuts Interstate 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drenching rains fell across a swath of Southern California and snow brought traffic to a halt on a major highway early Thursday as the last in a series of December storms that walloped the state moved through. The Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy