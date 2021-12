2021 was a busy year. It began with January 6 and Trump's second impeachment trial. After that flurry of activity, things slowed down substantially. I am grateful the Biden presidency is nowhere near as hectic as was the Trump presidency. The pandemic continues, and much of my work focuses on the attendant legal issues concerning vaccine mandates. Plus I have written quite a bit on Dobbs and other issues facing the Court this term for the ages. This year was fairly productive, though I did not finish many of the tasks I had planned to complete.

