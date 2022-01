Penn State is losing a pair of All-Big Ten linebackers to the 2022 NFL Draft, which also means it's losing them for the Outback Bowl. Brandon Smith and Ellis Brooks, two of Penn State's starting linebackers, announced plans to skip the Jan. 1 bowl game to prepare for the draft. Brooks (100) and Smith (81) lead the team in tackles, meaning the Lions have plenty of experience and production to replace.

PENN, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO